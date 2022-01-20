The COVID-19 incidence rate has been on the rise in McCracken County since Jan. 6, moving from that day’s rate of 84.5 to Tuesday’s record rate of 217.5. Since Jan. 11, all 120 Kentucky counties have been at the highest level of incidence, colored red on color-coded maps provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
COVID-19 numbers are rising sharply throughout the state and throughout the nation.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said Wednesday the current surge from the omicron variant hasn’t peaked yet.
“We certainly hope that we peak out within the next couple of weeks and then start coming back down, hopefully, about as fast as we went up,” he said.
People continue to go to sports events and social activities without masking or practicing social distancing, but Koster said those hosting the events share responsibility for them.
“As long as the event organizer puts on the event, people are going to come,” he said. “People are continuing to push forward with having events that have been postponed or weren’t done last year. They’re like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to go another year to wait and have this annual event. I’m going to go ahead and have it and hope for the best.’
“I would encourage anyone who is responsible for putting those events on to have masks available and hand sanitizer available and, if at all possible, encourage distancing themselves.”
Koster said there is no enforcement for mask-wearing or distancing, so all there is to do is provide information and hope people follow it.
“All we can do is have the things available for the people who want to come and try to protect themselves and others,” he said. “Maybe put a sign up and respect for others, put 6 feet between yourself and others when you sit. Encourage people to wear a mask. It’s going to be optional, obviously, but all you can do is just ask.”
Koster said the transmission of COVID-19 “has been the worst it’s been” of late.
“The number of people getting it has been the worst it’s been,” he said. “I know we like to put a lot of emphasis that the symptoms aren’t quite as bad as what we saw in the delta variant, but we’re still filling up our hospitals because we have so many more people who are getting it.”
Koster said experts know they can’t stop the spread of COVID-19, but there are ways to slow the spread and keep low the number of people who get it.
“The best way to reduce it is to become vaccinated,” he said. “Close to 95% of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated, so it’s pretty clear to me — and it should be to everybody else — that there is a lot higher risk of being hospitalized if you’re not vaccinated than if you are vaccinated.
“There are a number of breakthrough cases of those who have been vaccinated, but for the most part, they’re not being hospitalized — a very low percentage of them are being hospitalized.”
Koster said he knows the message is repetitive, but it is what needs to be done to keep the number of COVID victims down.
“We continue to see variants as this thing progresses,” he said. “With people not being vaccinated, there’s going to be more variants. There’s even talk that there will be a variant that comes along that is very resistant to the vaccine, and we’re all going to be in trouble, even if we’re vaccinated.
“We certainly want to keep the number of variants to a bare minimum if we’re going to try to beat this thing and suppress it as much as we can.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.