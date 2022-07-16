The level of spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky has remained high over the last several weeks, with McCracken County weekly new case numbers consistently between 150 and 236 and the number of Kentucky counties at the highest level of incidence growing rapidly.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said most of the new cases this month are a result of the BA.5 subvariant and that the symptoms are similar to other COVID-19 variants, but not exactly the same.
“About 70-something percent (of all cases) is what they’re saying now,” he said. “People are saying that they’re running a temperature and coughing and feeling tired and having respiratory issues, but I’m not hearing so much about (lack of) smell and taste so much.”
This week, the Purchase District Health Department reported 197 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County, an increase from the previous week’s 150 cases.
The current string of weekly triple-digit case numbers began on May 12. McCracken County reported 483 new cases from April 28 through May 25 (120.8 per week) but 1,019 cases from May 26 through June 29 (203.8 per week).
In the first couple of weeks of July — June 30 through Wednesday — McCracken County has reported 347 cases, or 173.5 per week.
This week, McCracken County’s overall number of COVID-19 cases went over the 20,000 mark, now at 20,188.
Koster said the numbers are inexact because of people testing at home and other unreported tests.
“In the articles that I’ve read this week, they’re saying that the numbers that are being presented in the U.S. are 7 to 10 times underestimated,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to believe, but I knew they were underestimated.
“There are just so many people who are doing the home test rather than be tested elsewhere, so we just don’t know. There’s no way for us to know.”
Incidence rates continue to climb across the state, with 91 of Kentucky’s 120 counties (75.8%) registering in the highest level of incidence on the color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. That’s the highest number of counties at that level since early February.
Those counties with the highest rate of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — are colored red, while those at the second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are colored orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — are colored yellow, while those at the lowest rate — less than 1 case — are colored green.
McCracken County had an incidence rate of 32.5 on Monday, when the incidence rate map was released, placing in at the red level. Calloway County (35.9), Crittenden (48.7), Livingston (32.6), Lyon (50.5) and Trigg (32.2) counties are also at the red level.
Other area counties’ incidence rates are Ballard 9.1 (yellow level), Caldwell 23.5 (orange), Carlisle 18.0 (orange), Fulton 19.1 (orange), Graves 22.6 (orange), Hickman 13.0 (orange) and Marshall 15.6 (orange).
Another measurement used by the state in determining COVID-19 risk is the community level map, which uses the number of new cases in a county, the percent of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients admitted to hospitals in the last week.
Counties at a high community level are colored red on this map — also issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health — while counties at a medium level are colored yellow and those at a low level are colored green.
Those colored red in this region are McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon and Marshall counties. Calloway is at the medium level (yellow), while Caldwell, Fulton and Trigg counties are at the low level (green).
Other vaccines are in the works for the near future, including a second booster reported to come out in the fall and another vaccine called Novavax.
“I think everybody’s probably ready for that booster now,” Koster said. “For the most part, I know that I am ready for them to get this booster out there.
“We’ve got a new vaccine coming into play, Novavax. It’s going to be available, and it’s different than the Pfizer and the Moderna because the Novavax uses a decades-old vaccine that’s widely found in protections against other viruses like influenza and hepatitis-B. It’s a protein-based shot, so it delevers copies of protein fragments of the virus for the immune system to recognize and destroy.”
The previous vaccines are based on messenger-RNA.
Koster said he did not know when the second booster or Novavax would become available to the public.
