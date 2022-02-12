A decision handed down Feb. 4, by a Sangamon County Circuit judge is impacting students and teachers around Massac County.
Judge Raylene Grischow granted a temporary restraining order blocking schools from enforcing mask and vaccine mandates the state imposed last year for public schools. Grischow said the mitigation rules amounted to a kind of “quarantine” and that the Pritzker administration overstepped its bounds by issuing those mandates through emergency rules.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration asked a state appellate court to set aside the lower court’s order. A decision from that court is expected on Feb. 17.
Meanwhile, students in Massac Unit 1 had a different return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 8, following a few snow days. Those who chose to could enter their buildings maskless for the first time in almost two years.
The mask mandate continues for students in the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 District.
Beginning in August 2021, Pritzker issued a series of executive orders related to the reopening of public schools. They included: a requirement that schools enforce a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors; that they require all school personnel either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing; and that they exclude from school premises for specified periods of time any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education then issued a series of emergency rules to implement the executive orders.
Parents, students and, in some cases, teachers sued roughly 170 school districts across the state seeking to block those mandates. Those cases were eventually consolidated and transferred to Sangamon County.
In her ruling Friday, Grischow said that at the time the emergency rules were issued, the IDPH had known about COVID-19 for well over a year and a half and that vaccines had been around for more than nine months. She then questioned why the rules could not have been developed under the normal process, which would have allowed for public comment and legislative review.
She also noted that state law gives the IDPH authority to issue vaccine mandates. But in this case, IDPH did not issue such a mandate, the governor did, and then the ISBE issued rules to carry out the governor’s order — something she said was an improper delegation of an executive branch agency’s authority.
“The court cannot find (nor did any party provide) any law enacted by the state Legislature that grants the IDPH the authority to delegate and transfer its duties and responsibilities to ISBE and local school districts,” Grischow wrote.
She also found that exclusion from school buildings was a form of quarantine, and under state law, people who are ordered quarantined have a right to challenge the order in court and receive due process.
Her order strikes down several provisions of the emergency rules IDPH and ISBE issued in September and specifically restrains the agencies from requiring school districts to enforce mask mandates without a lawful quarantine order from a local health department.
It also restrains them from requiring districts to exclude unvaccinated individuals from the premises who object to weekly testing without first providing them due process. And it restrains them from excluding individuals who are deemed a close contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case without providing them due process.
In a statement to The Planet on Tuesday, Feb. 8, J-MG superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman noted her district was not among those listed in the lawsuit. She said on Sunday, Feb. 6, she took part in a two-hour panel discussion sponsored by the Illinois Association of School Administrators, which included four expert attorneys in Illinois, including district’s attorney Barney Mundorf.
According to Artman, the recommendation of Mundorf — and several other attorneys on the panel agreed — “is for the schools he represents to stay the course. We should continue enforcing the mandates mainly because the lawsuit does not apply to us.
“Since the order was issued late Friday, the most current understanding is that the governor’s Executive Order (EO) remains in effect for our school district,” Artman reiterated. “The consequences of these rulings are complicated and are currently being debated in a formal, legal sense, as well as across social media platforms.”
Artman noted the J-MG board “has spent considerable time reviewing the lawsuit” and that any court decision made because of it will affect the district.
“Federal law still requires masks to be worn while on school transportation,” she continued. “This requirement will remain in place for all who ride our school buses and participate in driver’s ed.
“Eventually, the EO will come to an end, and I credit our district for having a sensible plan in place since July to ensure our school community is positioned to continue moving forward as it has throughout this crisis stretching across two school years now,” Artman said. “Our staff, our students and our families are our No. 1 priority. This is a fluid situation that continues to evolve.”
Unit 1, on the other hand, has “reverted” to the original Return To School Plan its board hoped to put into place at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, which made mask wearing while at school an individual decision.
In a letter posted on the district’s website Monday, superintendent Jason Hayes stated: “Masks are no longer required in Massac Unit 1 schools. Massac Unit 1 will revert to its original back-to-school plan where masks are recommended to be worn by all students and staff.”
Unit 1 will continue providing masks to students and staff who wish to wear them.
Hayes noted the district will continue following federal transportation guidelines, which require masks be worn while in school transportation vehicles — either buses or driver’s ed cars.
Hayes also referred to the situation as “fluid” and asked sick students stay home, noting close-contacts will no longer be required to quarantine, unless directed by the Southern Seven Heath Department. In addition, unvaccinated staff will no longer be required to test weekly, but testing will be available for students and staff as needed or requested.
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, has favored local control and individual freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask. He thanked Grischow for her decision.
“Since the beginning of the governor’s mandates, I have been steadfast in my belief that if someone wants to wear a mask, they should, and if they don’t, the government shouldn’t dictate they must,” Windhorst said, in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Our kids haven’t had a normal school day in more than 700 days, with mitigations and EOs from Gov. Pritzker coming with threats to defund our schools and cancel extracurricular activities for those that defy his top-down rules. This ruling is a much-needed and welcome win for school districts, teachers, and students of all ages.
“I call on the governor to join the vast majority of states and withdraw his mask mandates and drop his appeal of this temporary restraining order,” Windhorst continued. “I applaud the school districts that have already taken action to exercise local control based on this ruling.”
The Illinois Attorney General’s office on Monday, Feb. 7, filed motions asking for an emergency stay of the order pending the appeal.
“These requirements — which have provided safety and stability to students, teachers and schools for months — allow schools to protect their students and staff while providing an opportunity to return to in-person learning,” the motion stated.
As of Monday afternoon, the 4th District Court of Appeals had not yet ruled on the motion for an emergency stay.
“The judge’s decision cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators across the state, and I’ve asked Attorney General Kwame Raoul to seek to have the ruling overturned with all possible speed,” Pritzker said, during a news conference Monday.
Background information for this article was taken from Capitol News Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.