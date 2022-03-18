The January tsunami that was the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to dissipate, as the Purchase District Health Department issued a release on Thursday showing an even lower number of cases in McCracken County.
The report stated that there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from March 10 through Wednesday, an average of 5.6 cases per day.
Previous weekly reports issued by the PDHD showed:
• March 3-9: 67 cases (9.4 per day)
• Feb. 24-March 2: 83 cases (11.9 per day)
• Feb. 17-23: 87 cases (12.4 per day)
• Feb. 10-16: 254 cases (36.3 per day)
McCracken County has had a total of 18,145 cases of COVID-19 since the first county case was announced on March 23, 2020.
The COVID-19 incidence rate map for Monday — the most recent map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health — shows the rate for McCracken County at 5.2, making it one of several counties in Kentucky at the second-lowest level, colored in yellow.
An incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The highest level — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red on the KDPH incidence rate map, while the second-highest level, 10 to 25 cases, is colored orange.
The second-lowest level, 1 to 10 cases, is colored yellow, while the lowest level, less than 1 case, is colored green.
Only 12 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are at the highest level, with Crittenden County being the only red county west of Louisville. Seven counties on the map are at the lowest level, including Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and Livingston counties in western Kentucky.
Jackson Purchase counties — located west of the Land Between the Lakes area — are all at the lowest or second-lowest levels. They include Ballard, 5.4; Calloway, 3.7; Carlisle, 0.0; Fulton, 4.8; Graves, 0.8; Hickman, 0.0; and Marshall, 3.2.
Other western Kentucky counties include Caldwell, 5.6; Crittenden, 48.7; Livingston, 0.0; Lyon, 3.5; and Trigg, 2.9.
The community level map also issued by the KDPH shows all of the Jackson Purchase counties at a low or medium level, with McCracken County at the medium level. Calloway and Fulton counties are the only regional counties at the low level, while Crittenden and Livingston are at the high level.
The map is a recent addition to the website kycovid19.ky.gov that shows the threat of COVID-19 spread in each county.
Each level comes with guidance as to how to prevent spreading the virus. Counties at the low level can mask based on personal preference, while those at the medium level should consider wearing a mask at indoor congregate settings.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have a positive result — for McCracken County is 2.99%, or about 1 out of every 33 tests.
Other area positivity rates include Ballard, 3.08%; Caldwell, 1.51%; Calloway, 0.69%; Crittenden, 4.3%; Fulton, 0%; Graves, 0.47%; Hickman, 0%; Livingston, 0%; Lyon, 0.76%; Marshall, 2.55%; and Trigg, 3.67%.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
