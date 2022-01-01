The county’s increase in COVID-19 numbers has shut down in-person visitation at the Massac County Detention Center.
Sheriff Chad Kaylor informed the Massac County Commission at its meeting earlier this week the shutdown took effect that Tuesday.
Kaylor had been watching the county’s active COVID numbers as the holiday season approached. When Monday’s report from Southern Seven Health Department showed 115 active cases in the county, the decision was made to stop in-person visitation until further notice. Video visitation is still available.
Kaylor updated the commissioners on the jail overcrowding he discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting. Two weeks ago, the jail count was 54, which is 14 over capacity. Just before Tuesday’s meeting, the count stood at 36 after several bonded out and four taken to a Department of Corrections facility, but, Kaylor noted, the number could go back up at any time.
On a related note, Kaylor had just received a letter from DOC concerning reimbursement for housing prisoners in 2021. Kaylor said he sent the request four to five months ago and those numbers have increased by at least 20 in the meantime; however, he noted, no update has been requested by DOC. The letter notes the reimbursement is a minimum $35 per day with no maximum listed.
“I’d hoped for a decent amount when we started this,” Kaylor said. “We were looking for $80 a day, which is under what DOC says it costs to house an inmate. When DOC last testified for its budget at the Illinois Budget Hearing, they said it cost $127 per day.”
Kaylor’s response has to be postmarked by Dec. 30.
“More than likely, we’ll have to sign something to get anything out of it. It should be a lot more, but it’s a take-it-or-leave-it type situation,” Kaylor said.
Because the reimbursement funding is coming to the state through CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding, the DOC says “it’s through the federal government and they have no control over it,” Kaylor said.
The county requested and received $80 a day reimbursement in 2020 through CARES funding.
Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer, acting on behalf of Kristy Stephenson, who is administering the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, presented a resolution for the county’s acceptance and expenditure of the Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund established under ARPA.
Stratemeyer said the county has until fiscal year 2024 to allocate its $2.67 million in ARPA funds, which have to be “expended pursuant to Treasury Department rules, the use of which continues to expand, but it still needs to be COVID related, which is a broad spectrum,” he said. “Before spending the funds, it will need to be verified as approved uses. Kristy will help in that.”
The commissioners accepted the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.