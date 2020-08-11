Tourism efforts in the region — particularly in Metropolis, Illinois — took another COVID-19-related hit Monday with the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Massac Encampment, which was scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at Fort Massac State Park.
“The Fort Massac Encampment is one of southern Illinois’ most treasured and popular fall festivals, drawing thousands of people from across the state as well as neighboring states,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“Given the possibility the event will draw large crowds, the department, in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office, elected to cancel this year’s event.”
Callahan said while state officials recognize the importance of the encampment, “we must keep public health and safety top of mind.”
The annual event offers educational programming and entertainment including mock military battles, tactical demonstrations and military retreat ceremonies and a variety of food and craft vendors both locally and across the country.
“We pretty much assumed at any point in time, that announcement was going to be made,” said Trish Steckenrider, executive director of the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Simply due to the fact that the social distancing guidelines for the state of Illinois said we could have no more than 50 people — and that event draws close to 200,000 people — we had a good idea that was getting ready to happen.”
The Metropolis tourism effort was already reeling from the cancellation of the annual Superman Days (three days) celebration in June and the ASA Archery Tournament (10 days) in July, Steckenrider said.
Those two events account for an estimated economic impact of more than $30 million when all factors are considered, including hotel-motel revenue, in-city expenses, hotel tax revenue and the use of a multiplier which estimates every dollar spent (at each event) is passed through the community three times, she said.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel, of the encampment cancellation. “It will be a big hit to the Fort Massac State Park organization, it’s the biggest thing they have going on.
“It’s not only the park that will suffer. It (encampment) is probably the biggest fundraiser for all our nonprofits like the Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts, the Elks (and others),” he said.
“They’re out there selling their goods, food products and stuff like that. This is kind of like the last straw as far as their fundraisers go.”
The cancellation also impacts local and regional schools which normally send busloads of students to Fort Massac on the Friday before the weekend festivities for a field trip and educational opportunity, the mayor said.
The losses to the nonprofit organizations are harder to quantify, Steckenrider said, but will also have an impact on the community at large.
“I would say 95% of those food vendors that you see at the encampment are nonprofits,” she said.
“This is a direct hit to them this year because the encampment is their primary source of income for the entire year. That’s going to have a trickle-down effect, unfortunately. They use that income to impact the community with programs like Christmas toy drives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.