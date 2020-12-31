While 2020 is coming to a close, lessons learned about COVID-19’s impact on commerce will continue to be at the forefront well into the new year.
The changing of the calendar won’t bring any immediate relief to small business owners trying to navigate ever-evolving restrictions on their operations and the public’s response to them, or the competition to land new economic development projects.
According to Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, the organization has been able to continue its successful advocacy efforts throughout 2020, continuing ongoing relationships with state and federal elected officials on projects of interest to the community.
But a March meeting of the West Kentucky Chamber Alliance in Benton — on Friday the 13th — in which members participated in a conference call with Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration about the coronavirus, prompted a change in the local chamber’s efforts closer to home.
“We realized we needed to get the word out to the (business) people about what they needed to do about their closings and what’s happening in the state,” Wilson said.
“We went through periods of time where we were doing daily e-blasts to get them (members) the latest information. We learned how to ‘Zoom’ quickly,” she said, providing updates on subjects like the Payroll Protection Program and unemployment benefits.
“We made the decision to keep everyone ‘whole’ with the chamber even if their dues were past due or coming up,” she said. “We took about two months where we didn’t even send out any invoices.”
For the most part, the chamber was able to continue its normal schedule of meetings and events by going virtual through Zoom.
Its D.C. Fly-Back event was broadcast virtually out of the Commerce Center Oct. 21-22.
“We decided to go live with our D.C. event and were really proud of it,” Wilson said. “We had the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations as our keynote speaker. She’s based in New York, so we wouldn’t have had the opportunity” if the event had been in D.C. as originally planned.
The virtual event also featured numerous representatives of several federal agencies, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. First District Congressman James Comer was able to attend in Paducah.
Wilson concedes that the COVID-related changes like virtual events will likely have to continue at least through the first quarter of 2021, and maybe longer. The chamber’s annual meeting will probably be pushed back until April or May.
The chamber president said a handwritten note from a member, included with a renewal check, indicated the business community appreciates the organization’s efforts.
It said: “Thanks for all your help during COVID. You all have done an excellent job of keeping us informed,” Wilson recalled. “That just made our day.”
In addition to the impact on small businesses in Paducah and McCracken County, the coronavirus has also affected economic development efforts, according to Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development.
“It did impact us significantly,” Wilcox said. “Whereas, we would have had site selectors for prospective companies coming on site, we’ve been doing our presentations virtually.”
To aid that effort, Wilcox said the organization has invested in new teleconferencing equipment.
“We foresee that being the future, the way things will be done going forward, until you make the final cut, until it gets down to the final two or three sites.
“We think it has permanently changed the way people do business.”
That equipment includes the capability to include videos and some new drone footage, according to Wilcox. A redesigned website with additional resources also was unveiled this year.
While COVID-19 has definitely caused some concerns, Wilcox remains optimistic about the future of economic development.
“I always say we’ve got some good stuff brewing, and we really do,” he said. “We’ve got one project that could happen in the next 30-45 days. We’ve got another one that could do something maybe in the next 60-90 days.
“A lot of people say they’re ready for 2020 to be over, and talk about what a challenge and how difficult it’s been,” he said.
“And, it has been a challenge and it’s been difficult. But, any more, every day is a blessing.
“There’s so many things to be thankful for ... we’re just very blessed and I couldn’t be thankful enough,” Wilcox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.