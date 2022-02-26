Both public school districts in McCracken County are reporting low COVID-19 numbers among their students and staff, which follows the information for the county’s general population.
The Paducah Independent School District showed a slight increase this week over last week, but the numbers remain low nonetheless.
The district reported nine students and five staff members testing positive for COVID-19 this week, a moderate increase of last week’s report of five students and four staff members.
It also reported seven students under quarantine this week, down from last week’s report of 12 quarantined students.
The McCracken County School District reported six students and two staff members testing positive this week and three students under quarantine. All of those numbers are down from last week’s report of 24 students and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and eight students under quarantine.
• The Purchase District Health Department issued a report on local COVID-19 counts and showed that the Omicron variant surge is weakening further.
The report stated that there were 87 new cases in McCracken County from Feb. 17 through Wednesday, or 12.4 cases per day.
The previous report issued Feb. 18 showed 254 cases in McCracken County for Feb. 10-16, or 36.3 cases per day. The report before that, issued Feb. 4, showed 672 cases for Jan. 27-Feb. 3, or 84 cases per day.
McCracken County has had 17,958 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the county on March 23, 2020.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health did not issue a color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map on Thursday, but Friday’s map showed a noticeable jump in the number of counties that are not at the highest level of incidence, shown in red on the map.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
The highest level of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red on the KDPH map, while the second-highest level, 10 to 25 cases, is colored orange. The third-highest level, 1 to 10 cases, is colored yellow, while the lowest level of incidence, less than 1 case, is colored green.
Friday’s map showed 76 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in red, with 41 counties in orange and two in yellow.
Seven of the eight counties in the Jackson Purchase region are not at the highest level of incidence. Those include McCracken (17.8), Ballard (14.5), Calloway (12.5), Carlisle (15.0), Fulton (7.2), Graves, (12.3) and Hickman (6.5). Marshall County is at the highest level at 26.6.
Livingston County also fell out of the red level since Wednesday and listed an incidence rate of 21.8. Other area Pennyrile counties were still at the highest level, including Caldwell (29.1), Crittenden (42.2), Lyon (38.3) and Trigg (25.4).
Information about COVID-19 tests and vaccines as well as other health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
