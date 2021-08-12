While Kentuckians debate the use of face masks to help offset the spread of COVID-19, the number of new cases among student-age people continues to soar locally.
On Wednesday, the number of new cases among McCracken Countians age 4 to 18 reached 110 for the month of August. On Tuesday, that number surpassed the number of new cases for that age group for the entire month of July, which was 67.
The number of new cases among young McCracken Countians has been on the rise since the start of August.
In the July 30 report from the Purchase Area Health Department, there were four new cases among youths age 4 to 18 in McCracken County. On Aug. 2, the following report, there were nine.
On Aug. 3, the department reported eight new cases in that age group. There were 11 on Aug. 4, 12 on Aug. 5, and 10 on Friday.
This week saw a notable jump, with 13 new cases on Monday, 27 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.
Middle school-age children account for the greatest numbers thus far in August. There are 12 cases thus far for 12-year-olds, 10 for 13-year-olds, and eight each for 11- and 14-year-olds.
Those age 10 — typically the age for those starting fifth grade — have 13 cases thus far this month. Those age 18 have 10 cases thus far, while 9-year-olds have had nine new cases.
Those age 4 to 18 had an average of 2.16 new cases per day in July. Thus far in August, the daily average is 10 new cases per day.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said wearing masks is one of the best ways for students to prevent catching COVID-19.
“The governor feels like it’s necessary in order to protect the kids and reduce the spread of the virus,” he said. “The best measure would be to get vaccinated.
“Right now, (students 12 and older) can go to certain pharmacies and out at the mall to Wild Health, and they’re all providing the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 17.”
Koster added that pharmaceutical companies are working on COVID-19 vaccines for those younger than 12.
Koster said the mask mandate for schools issued by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday is for students in school, but that it would be a good idea to wear a mask in any group situation.
“Obviously, kids are going to be kids,” he said. “When they’re not in school, there’s a high possibility that they’re going to be in groups for various reasons: social reasons or sports reasons or whatever.
“The spread of the virus is not limited to being just in school, so I would say that they need to take precautions outside of school as well. I would recommend that if they are inside in groups, that they should definitely wear a mask, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. That would include riding with non-family members. Any time you’re in a closed environment, it’s just a safe practice.”
Koster said the overall number of new COVID-19 case has risen “exponentially,” and he expects that number to continue to climb.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the top of it yet,” he said. “I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better. I would just think it would be best if you used some good judgment to protect yourself and others.
“We all want it to be over with. We certainly were hopeful that we came out of the storm, but I think we were kind of in the eye of the storm.”
Statewide incidence rate increases
On July 1, the incidence rate map put together by the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed no red counties throughout the state.
On the color-coded map, red indicates that a county has had 25 or more new cases per 100,000 people. Orange indicates 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 people, yellow indicates 1 to 10 new cases and green indicates fewer than 1.
Carlisle and Hickman counties each reported no new cases, while the other six counties in the Jackson Purchase — McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Fulton, Graves and Marshall — all indicated 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.
The July 19 map showed eight Kentucky counties in the red, while Ballard County reported no new cases. Carlisle and Graves counties were in the orange, while McCracken, Calloway, Fulton, Hickman and Marshall counties were in the yellow.
The Aug. 2 map showed 74 counties in the red in Kentucky, including McCracken, Calloway, Graves and Marshall counties. Ballard County was in the orange, while Carlisle and Fulton counties were in the yellow and Hickman County was in the green.
Tuesday’s map showed 108 of the state’s 120 counties in the red (90%). Six Jackson Purchase counties were in the red, except Fulton and Hickman counties, which were in the yellow.
