The decline in new COVID-19 cases among student-aged children in McCracken County continues to decline, with a drop in new cases over the last three weeks.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, from Aug. 9 to Aug. 31, there were 541 new cases of COVID-19 among school-age children (age 4 to 18) in McCracken County, an average of 23.5 cases per day.
From Sept. 1 through 13, there were 202 cases in that age group (15.5 per day), but from Sept. 14 through Wednesday, there were 140 cases (5.8 per day).
The month of October shows those numbers in single-digits. The report for the weekend of Oct. 1-3 had 21 school-age children reporting new cases of COVID, an average of 7 per day. The report for Monday showed nine new cases, while the report for Tuesday showed only one new case and the report for Wednesday showed five new cases.
As has been the case since last August, most of the cases are found among older school-age children, including those in high school and middle school, who are eligible to be vaccinated.
Of the 36 new cases reported in October, 14 are high school age (14 to 18), while 12 are middle school age (11 to 13). Five of the remaining 10 cases were 10-year-olds.
The October cases are almost split evenly between boys and girls, with 20 girls and 16 boys reporting new cases.
Of the 306 new cases among school-age children in McCracken County reported in September by the PDHD, 125 were high school age, 63 were middle school age, 46 were 9- and 10-year-olds, 50 were 6- to 8-year-olds and 22 were 4- and 5-year-olds.
The September numbers showed more boys than girls reporting new cases, with 162 boys and 144 girls.
Of the 604 August cases, 249 were high school age, 146 were middle school age, 80 were 9- and 10-year-olds, 83 were 6- to 8-year-olds and 47 were 4- and 5-year-olds.
The gender breakdown for August had 309 girls, 285 boys and 10 students of undetermined gender reporting new cases.
Student-age children make up 36 of the 163 October cases among all ages in McCracken County, or 22.1%. The next-highest age group is those age 20 to 29, which has 29 cases or 17.8%, followed by those in their 40s, with 25 cases or 15.3% and those in their 30s, with 23 October cases or 14.1%.
More information about local COVID-19 numbers, vaccine clinics and testing or other health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org and its Facebook page.
