COVID cases almost double in McCracken County

As was the case with the number of new COVID-19 cases among student-age children in McCracken County this week, the number of new cases among the general population of McCracken County increased notably from last week to this week.
This week — from Nov. 12 through Thursday — there were 165 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Purchase District Health Department from McCracken County. Last week — Nov. 5-11 — there were 89 new cases. The number of new cases this week is almost double the number from last week, an increase of 85.4%.
The number of new cases this week among school-age children in the county — age 4 to 18 — was 66, with Thursday’s numbers added in to those reported in the Thursday issue of The Sun. That was more than double the 25 new cases reported in the previous week and more than the combined 59 cases reported over the previous three weeks.
McCracken County’s 11,000th case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began was reported on Wednesday for the PDHD’s Thursday report. Through Thursday, there have been 11,027 cases reported in the county.
There were 31 cases reported for the weekend of Nov. 12-14, 46 cases reported for Monday, 33 reported for Tuesday, 29 reported for Wednesday and 26 reported for Thursday.
Aside from the school-age children, the age group with the highest number of new cases this week are those in their 40s, who reported 23 new cases. Those age 19 to 29 reported 19 cases, while those in their 30s reported 17 and those in their 60s reported 16.
Of the 165 cases reported this week, 88 were women and 77 were men.
According to Friday’s color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map of Kentucky’s 120 counties issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, most of western Kentucky remains at the second-highest rate of incidence, colored orange, indicating 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
McCracken County’s incidence rate was 22.3 on Friday. Others at the orange level include Ballard (14.5), Calloway (15.0), Fulton (23.9), Graves (23.8), Hickman (13.0) and Marshall (23.9).
Pennyrile counties in the orange include Caldwell (22.4), Christian (18.9), Crittenden (19.5), Livingston (18.6) and Lyon (17.4).
Carlisle County (27.0) is the only Jackson Purchase county at the red level, while Trigg County (39.0) is the only western Pennyrile county at the red level.
Information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites as well as other health information can be found at purchase health.org. Statewide COVID-19 information can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
