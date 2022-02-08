The Purchase District Health Department reported on Saturday that there were 672 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County from Jan. 27 through Thursday.
That is an average of 84 cases per day for that time period.
The health department’s Jan. 27 report said there were 1,084 cases in McCracken County from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26 (180.7 cases per day), while the Jan. 21 report said there were 1,545 cases from Jan. 12 through Jan. 20 (171.7 cases per day).
The Saturday report indicates a lessening in the number of cases reported per day, confirming experts’ statements that the omicron variant of COVID-19 would peak at the end of January.
Due to the overwhelming number of cases being reported, the health department is unable to issue daily reports, much less reports with breakdowns by age and gender, as it did before Jan. 4.
Through Thursday, McCracken County has had 17,252 total cases of COVID-19 since the first case in the county was reported on March 23, 2020. In that time, McCracken County has averaged 25.3 cases per day, with the delta variant surging in September 2021 and the current omicron variant surge that began soon after Thanksgiving.
Information about COVID-19 testing and vaccines and other health issues can be found at purchase health.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.