For the last two years, people have heard about COVID-19, read about COVID-19, experienced COVID and worked to defend themselves from COVID-19.
COVID-19 burnout can be found almost anywhere around the world and right here in McCracken County.
Courtney Helton is a clinical practitioner at Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, and she said burnout is the emotional and physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged periods of stress.
“Physically, you can feel more exhausted, you socially isolate so you tend to isolate from family and friends, you might find yourself having more anxiety about different situations and situations as small as going to the store,” she said. “You start to feel cynical about things that are happening, things in the future.
“You just start to feel emotionally exhausted when trying to deal with all of those things.”
Helton added that people experiencing burnout feel very fatigued and lose motivation to do work or things around the house.
“Things that some people would see as day-to-day normal chores like doing the dishes just feels very exhausting and they are not motivated to do those things,” she said.
Another stressor has been the roller-coaster situation that having the Alpha variant, then seeing it abate, then having the delta variant drop in, then abate, then having the Omicron variant come in has brought on. People wonder what will come next.
Teachers have seen a different side of the pandemic. Schools have spent the last two years trying to keep up with the different recommendations for students from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as deciding whether it is safer to have masked students in school or to have them learn from home via computer link.
Those decisions changed often over the last two years with little notice, adding to stress on teachers and administrators from having to handle a learning gap and hearing criticism from parents about the schools’ handling of the pandemic.
Shari Darnell is a second-grade teacher at Reidland Elementary School.
“This time two years ago, March 13, was our last day with kids (in the classroom before the pandemic),” she said. “We had to teach ourselves how to use the Google Classroom and teach 6-year-olds and 7-year-olds how to use Google Classroom.
“Probably the beginning of last (school) year (August 2020) was when you started feeling really overwhelmed because it was so much so quickly. All of last year, we were back and forth. We would be in person, we’d have only half of our kids at a time, part of the time, you would teach 10 kids in person while you were teaching 10 kids online at the same time.”
Darnell said that her students this year were kindergarten students when the pandemic began, and the learning gap that she’s seeing is real.
“They didn’t have a full kindergarten year; they didn’t have a full first-grade year,” she said. “So, now, I’m teaching them second-grade content when they’ve missed so many of the concepts while they were supposed to be at home learning.
“You can’t expect the parents to do the job as the teacher. That’s not fair. They have their own jobs to take care of, but how do you catch (the students) up?”
Darnell said the gap in learning is prominent in reading and math.
“For example, if I’m supposed to teach triple-digit addition, but they didn’t learn about place value last year, I have to go back and reteach place value before I can move on and teach the content that I’m supposed to,” she said.
“The same with reading. If they didn’t learn their phonic sounds, they’re not going to comprehend.”
Another point of stress is the lack of substitute teacher availability during the pandemic.
“We were subbing for each other in our planning time, our principals were subbing in the classrooms, our principals were working as janitors or whatever because no one wanted to come into the school and be exposed,” she said.
Chris Hancock is a hospitalist at Baptist Health Paducah. He and other medical health professionals have seen thousands of cases of COVID-19 over the last two years: people being put on respirators, people suffering through the disease with recurring symptoms and even people dying from the disease.
“Everybody’s talked about the nursing shortage throughout the pandemic,” he said. “We actually had a shortage of physicians in our group, with somebody having to be out with non-COVID-related issues for a period of time with the first surge. We were asking physicians in the group to cover more shifts than what they typically would.”
Hancock said things got better with the onset of 2021, when vaccines became more prevalent. However, the Delta variant came on during that summer. Patients began to contract the disease, but unlike the previous variant where most of the victims were elderly, many of the Delta victims were younger.
“Not to say that losing patients is easier when they are elderly or sick, but the thing that we definitely saw with Delta was people our age coming in ventilated,” he said. “We lost several 30-year-olds who were overweight, but otherwise, not a lot of medical problems, and that was shocking to us and difficult to deal with.
“It was also frustrating because vaccines had already been out and available widely to people since March and April of that year, but here, we were seeing individuals who probably would have had ample opportunity to be vaccinated who chose not to be who were coming in and dying,”
Hancock said when he started experiencing burnout, he tried to be a trooper and not let things bother him.
“After my partner took over the care of one of my patients (in November 2020), I found out that (the patient) had passed away,” he said. “One of the things that was really hard initially was we basically had the hospital on lockdown. Families couldn’t see their loved ones, and I developed a pretty good relationship with that gentleman’s daughter by talking on the phone with her and giving her updates.
“I felt compelled to give the daughter a call to tell her how sorry I was that her father had passed away. After I got off the phone, I just cried and sobbed to the point where my daughter, who was 9, had to go get my wife and say, ‘What’s wrong with Dad?’ So, that was kind or a tough spot for me.”
Hancock said he was able to cope by spending time with his wife and children.
“My wife is an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Graves County, and they went all virtual because they couldn’t have court, so we were trading duties of teaching the kids,” he said.
“It was actually a good thing, I think, to spend a lot of time with them. We built a lot of Legos and we played a lot of golf and tried to get outside as much as possible, but it’s definitely tough.”
Helton said the best way for people to do to relieve the burnout is to do little things for themselves.
“Going for a 10-minute walk a day or just sitting on your front porch in the sun,” she suggested. “If you enjoy reading books, if you enjoy taking your dog for a walk or going to the dog park — just doing those little things that you found small joys in before will start to come of help and release that fatigue and that exhaustion and that lack of motivation.”
“Most importantly, seek professional help if you feel like you’re in a position where you might not be able to handle it on your own.”
