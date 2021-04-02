Pregnant women are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in more than 40 states — including those in the region. More than 60,000 of them have already rolled up their sleeves for their first dose, but many moms or moms-to-be may still have questions and concerns about safety.
Local doctors want to make sure people are informed.
Dr. Amanda Wagner, an OBGYN at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said she hasn’t seen a lot of hesitancy about the vaccine with the women she sees, whether they’re going in for a checkup, trying to get pregnant, or have a baby on the way.
She said there are women who have questions, so she urges everyone to make sure they are informed through the right sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The physician said it’s going to take everyone to pitch in to put this pandemic behind, and the next step is to get vaccinated.
“I try to encourage the patients, think about it, take some time, but certainly try to encourage them to be vaccinated,” Wagner said. “What we do know so far is, the studies are promising, especially in pregnancies, and these are some of the potentially sicker patients if they do contract coronavirus. So I think it’s certainly important for these patients to consider vaccination.”
Wagner also said those who are pregnant should consider getting vaccinated to also be a part of potential ongoing studies to further help scientists and doctors compile more data.
To date, no study or vaccine trial has been evaluated involving those who are pregnant and those who are breastfeeding, but new research that recently came out from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology indicated the vaccine can provide protection not only for the mom, but also for the baby, providing a strong immune response and antibodies against the virus.
After getting her second dose a couple weeks ago, Ashley Lambert, now 36 weeks pregnant, said she is hopeful she can give her baby those antibodies. After getting her second dose, she said she felt all of the typical symptoms: low fever, chills and body aches … she even felt her baby, Lorelei, kick a little less, but the next day everything went back to normal.
“My advice would be to get as much information as you can,” Lambert said. “I can only really advise to do kind of what I felt comfortable doing, which was talking to as many doctors as you can, get as much advice as you can, and research as much as you can. Everything that I found points to saying, go for it. Ultimately, it’s the best way to protect yourself and your family.”
Lambert said she waited until her third trimester to get her first dose, because there was not enough data or information about the vaccine.
Tiffany Johnson gave birth to her baby in November 2020. She said after working three jobs, she’s now finally able to stay home with her kids, but like many, is still isolated and afraid of possibly catching and spreading the virus.
Now she said she worked up the courage to get her first dose of the vaccine and is ready for her second, because, as she pointed out, it’s the safest choice for her and her family.
“I just think that we need a lot of healing, I just think that maybe once more people get vaccinated then maybe there might be some sense of what was once normal again,” Johnson said. “I really think that if we all get vaccinated, then maybe COVID won’t be such a big deal, maybe it’ll be a little bit easier to live with.”
Johnson got her first dose of the vaccine recently, and she hasn’t felt any symptoms aside from some arm soreness. She’s been breastfeeding her daughter for the past few months and is hopeful she can develop some antibodies herself.
When it comes to the vaccine, both mothers said take as long as you need until you feel comfortable for both you and your baby.
