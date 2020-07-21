McCracken County saw nearly 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Thursday, which increased its total to more than 240 cases since late March.
“Over the past four days (July 17-20), there were 28 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County for an average of seven per day,” said Kent Koster, director for the Purchase District Health Department, on Monday.
The county’s total is 244 cases with three virus-related deaths, as of Monday. The health department also reported two new cases in Fulton County, one new case in Hickman County and two new cases in Carlisle County.
Overall, Ballard County has had 30 people test positive for COVID-19. Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties have had 14, 12 and 28 cases, respectively. There’s been one death in Fulton County and one death in Carlisle County.
“There were no new hospitalizations,” Koster added.
The new McCracken cases ranged in age from a 1-year-old girl to a 75-year-old man. Koster attributes a recent increase in cases to a combination of situations, including travel, people congregating in groups, the Fourth of July holiday and the reopening of different businesses. The increase is concerning for the health department.
“Please wear face coverings,” he said. “Don’t politicize it. Do it for yourself. Well, just do it for others. It’s just the best thing to do to help not spread the virus, if you wear a face covering and practice social distancing and hand washing.”
Meanwhile, the Marshall County Health Department announced multiple new cases of COVID-19 in recent days. Its total number is 93 cases with 79 that have recovered. There were 12 active cases, as of Monday afternoon.
The Graves County Health Department reported 26 new cases on Monday, increasing its total to 395 confirmed cases. Three of those cases were in isolation at a hospital.
In Monday’s COVID-19 update, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 23,414 cases in Kentucky with 258 cases newly reported. Eight cases were children age 5 and younger, which follows 30 cases in young children reported on Sunday.
He also reported one new virus-related death Monday, who was identified as a 94-year-old woman from Casey County. It raised the state’s death toll to 671 people. At least 6,876 Kentucky residents have recovered from the virus, according to the governor’s office.
Beshear also announced new limits on social gatherings and a travel advisory as COVID-19 cases surged to new highs over the weekend.
Under a new advisory, Kentuckians who travel to nine hot spot states reporting positive testing rates equal or greater than 15% — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi — are now recommended to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.
Beshear also imposed a new restriction on social gatherings, reducing the limit from 50 to 10. He said the new rule doesn’t apply to businesses or wedding venues.
Beshear said case clusters have been traced to residents who have recently returned from vacations or attended large gatherings such as block parties or barbecues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
