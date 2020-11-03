Purchase Area health departments announced another 81 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the region’s total to 4,340.
The pandemic is gaining speed at rates not seen before in this part of the state. Each of the last seven days has brought an all-time high to the area’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, which sat at 64.7 as of 5 p.m. Monday.
New county-by-county case totals for the area are:
• McCracken — 1,197 (16 new cases Monday).
• Ballard — 126 (5 new cases).
• Calloway — 1,078 (5 new cases).
• Carlisle — 111 (2 new cases).
• Fulton — 226.
• Graves — 936 (38 new cases).
• Hickman — 123.
• Marshall — 543 (15 new cases).
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the eight-county area over the weekend. The total remained at 75.
The Purchase is not the only area of the state where the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating. Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians of the increased risk of infection during a Monday briefing where he announced 1,032 new cases across the state.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous. The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” Beshear said. “We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say, ‘Oh, it’s not real.’
“Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
For the latest information on COVID-19 locally or to arrange a test, visit www.purchasehealth.org. New information from the state can be viewed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
