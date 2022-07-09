COVID-19 rates continue to climb

McCracken County joins over 70 counties in Kentucky that are at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence, an increase from 55 counties at the highest incidence level last week.
However, the number of cases the Purchase District Health Department reported in McCracken County between June 30 and July 6 is 150, down from 177 reported cases the previous week.
McCracken County is nearing 20,000 COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic. Purchase District Health Department reported a total of 19,991 cases as of Thursday
On the COVID-19 incidence rate map issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 72 of Kentucky’s 120 counties, or 60%, were listed at the highest rate of incidence.
The color-coded incidence rate map shows the size of incidence of COVID-19, the number of cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The highest rate is more than 25 cases per 100,000 people and those counties are colored red. The next-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — are colored orange, the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — are colored yellow and the lowest rate — less than 1 case — are colored green.
On Monday’s map, 46 counties are colored orange — the second-highest incidence rate — while two counties are colored yellow. No counties are colored green.
McCracken (29.7), Calloway (31.1), Graves (27.6), Lyon (48.7) and Trigg (30.2) counties are those in far western Kentucky that are at the highest rate of incidence, colored red. Other counties in the area — all at the second-highest incidence rate — are Ballard (23.5), Caldwell (23.5), Carlisle (12.0), Crittenden (21.1), Fulton (23.9), Hickman (19.6), Livingston (18.6) and Marshall (24.3).
