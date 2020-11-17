COVID-19 'rampant' in Purchase Area

It took just seven days for another 1,000 COVID-19 cases to be identified in the Purchase Area, which broke the 6,000-case mark Sunday.
With the count now at 6,162, many agencies are adjusting their operations.
“It is rampant, undesirably flourishing,” Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen told the Sun on Monday. “We all need to stay away from others as much as possible. And when we are around others we need to treat them as though we are both positive.”
County-by-county numbers for the Purchase’s eight counties were as follows Monday evening:
• McCracken — 1,945
• Calloway — 1,358
• Graves — 1,319
• Marshall — 766
• Fulton — 250
• Ballard — 200
• Carlisle — 170
• Hickman — 154
To this point, there have been 93 deaths due to COVID-19 across the eight-county region. McCracken has lost 19 residents to the pandemic. Graves counts 38 residents among the dead, followed by 14 from Calloway, nine from Marshall, eight from Fulton, three from Hickman and one each from Ballard and Carlisle.
In the last two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of new cases diagnosed has exploded, surging to 151.9 Monday. The average has been over 100 since Nov. 8.
Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping the news regarding a pair of seemingly viable COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will inspire Kentuckians to keep fighting and working to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
“We need everybody with this news to buckle down, to make sure you are making good decisions each and every day because people’s lives depend on it,” Beshear said during a Monday briefing. “If we can just get to the point where this vaccine will be widely available, we can make sure we don’t lose people. We need your help.”
The state announced 1,514 new cases statewide Monday, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 139,097.
Beshear hopes to announce further steps towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 later this week.
“If we have to take additional steps, it will not look like what we went through in March, in April and into May,” he said. “At that time, we did not have enough testing; we had almost no PPE to protect those in hospitals; we didn’t know the most effective ways to treat this virus so the mortality rate was through the roof; and we didn’t know as much about the spread.
“If we have to take additional steps, they will be more targeted.”
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered through the Purchase District Health Department in the coming weeks.
Anyone interested in being tested can register via www.purchasehealth.org or go to the McCracken County Health Department — located on Kentucky Avenue — during testing hours. Health workers will be manning the testing station through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More times and testing availabilities are listed on the agency’s website.
•••
Area schools are shifting their strategies and moving their students entirely out of the classrooms for the time being.
Paducah Public Schools announced their students would only be instructed virtually through at least November 20 with two non-traditional instruction days preceding the Thanksgiving holiday that week.
McCracken County Public Schools is doing the same, with virtual instruction planned for the first two days of that week preceding the holiday break.
After looking at the statistics over the course of the day last Friday, Massac Unit 1 schools are on full-remote learning now through Dec. 4, according to a post from superintendent Jason Hayes.
Hayes explained that during Friday morning’s meeting with administrators, it was decided close three of the district’s seven schools. But as the day progressed and quarantine numbers of staff and students reached 150 cases, “we decided to shift gears and go ahead and go to full remote because it just felt like we were going to have too many cases to properly contact trace and get ahead of it,” Hayes said.
When to pull the plug, he said, was a hard decision, one that was wrestled with all day.
“A lot of parents and staff were getting worried and keeping their kids home and choosing the remote option. Our list of in-person learning just kept going down,” Hayes said.
In-person learning is scheduled to resume Monday, Dec. 7, a decision that will be finalized around Dec. 4.
Mayfield City Hall closed to the public today, Mayor Kathy O’Nan announced in a Monday release. The closing is effective until further notice.
All employees will continue to accept appointments for business.
City property tax payments — which are due by December 31 — are payable online via www.mayfieldky.gov, by mailing payment to Mayfield City Clerk, 211 E. Broadway, Mayfield 42066, or by placing payments in a drop box located at the north entrance of the building.
Additional reporting on this story was done by Terra Temple of The Metropolis Planet.
