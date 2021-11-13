COVID-19 numbers stall or increase across region, state

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County fluctuated this week, showing a moderate increase before returning to numbers seen during the last week of October.
For the week of Nov. 5-11, McCracken County reported 89 new cases, according to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department.
There were 13 new cases for the weekend of Nov. 5-7 before the numbers rose to 31 for Monday and 28 for Tuesday. The total number of cases reported Wednesday and Thursday was 17, the same number reported on Nov. 1.
There was no single report for Wednesday’s cases because Thursday was a holiday, Veterans Day.
From Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, McCracken County reported 140 new cases of COVID-19, averaging 10 cases per day. Since then, the county has reported 150 new cases, averaging 15 cases per day.
By age group, student-age people (age 4 to 18) had 25 new cases this week, while while those in their 30s reported 15 new cases and those age 19 to 29 reported 12 new cases.
McCracken County has had 10,863 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
It took 15 days for the county to go from 8,000 cases to 9,000 cases (Aug. 21-Sept. 4) and 20 days for it to go from 9,000 cases to 10,000 (Sept. 4-23). In the last 50 days, the county has gained 863 new cases of COVID-19.
The Purchase District Health Department also reports COVID-19 numbers for the counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman.
Ballard County reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. It has had 1,158 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Carlisle County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. It has had 866 total cases since the pandemic began.
Fulton County reported seven cases of COVID-19 in the last week. It has had 700 cases since the pandemic began.
Hickman County reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. It has had 729 cases since the pandemic began.
The shades on the Kentucky Department for Public Health color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map continue to change as the numbers increase in the Jackson Purchase.
McCracken County’s incidence rate for Friday was 15.9 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. That has it shaded orange in the second-highest incidence rate, indicating 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.
Other regional counties at the orange level include Calloway (10.3), Carlisle (24) and Marshall (11.9).
Fulton County (28.7) and Graves County (27.2) are back in the red, the highest incidence rate, indicating more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.
Ballard County (3.6) and Hickman County (9.8) are at the yellow level, the third-highest incidence rate, indicating 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.
There are no Kentucky counties at the lowest incidence rate shown in green, indicating less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
Friday’s map showed 51 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level, 58 at the orange level and 11 at the yellow level.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
