COVID-19 numbers increase across the state

Kentucky has 55 counties at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence, the largest number of those counties since the first week of March.
Only 25 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the highest level last week.
According to the color-coded incidence rate map issued Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 55 counties — including McCracken, Calloway, Graves, Hickman and Marshall in the Jackson Purchase region — reported more than 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The color-coded map shows those counties as red. The second-highest rate — 10 to 25 cases — is orange, while the third-highest rate — one to 10 cases — is yellow and the lowest rate — less than one case — is green.
There were no green counties on Monday’s map. Sixty of the state’s 120 counties are orange, while seven are yellow.
Caldwell and Lyon counties are also in the red, while Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Livingston and Trigg counties are all in the orange.
The incidence rates for area counties are: McCracken — 31.2, Ballard — 18.1, Caldwell — 30.3, Calloway — 34.4, Carlisle — 21.0, Crittenden — 11.4, Fulton — 21.5, Graves — 30.7, Hickman — 39.1, Livingston — 24.9, Lyon — 36.5, Marshall — 32.2 and Trigg — 23.4.
The Purchase District Health Department on Thursday reported 177 cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County — a slight increase over last week’s 169 cases.
With a pandemic total of 19,841 cases, McCracken County may surpass the 20,000 mark by Monday.
The community level indicator — a more recent measurement of COVID-19 spread that factors in incidence rate, percentage of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new COVID-19 patients admitted — shows most area counties in the red, indicating a high community level of spread.
The exceptions are Caldwell and Calloway counties in the yellow — a medium rate of spread — and Fulton and Trigg counties in the green — a low level of spread.
It is believed that one or more subvariants of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are causing the current increase in cases.
The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are on the rise nationwide, and they are said to be more transmissible.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said he anticipates that McCracken County’s incidence rate level will decrease to the orange or yellow level next week.
“The hospital admissions for McCracken County three weeks ago was seven,” he said. “Two weeks ago, it was nine, and in this past week, it was five, so hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been in the past three weeks.”
For information about COVID-19 information or testing or other health issues, people can visit purchasehealth.org or call 270-444-9625.
