PADNWS-09-24-22 COVID UPDATE - MAP

The number of Kentucky counties at the highest incidence rate (shown in red) is 41 this week, down from last week’s total of 63.

 KDPH

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County continues to decline this week, and the number of Kentucky counties at the highest incidence rate is also on the way down.

The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County for the week of Sept. 15-21. That is down from last week’s total of 84, and is the lowest weekly total since the week of April 28-May 4, when 17 cases were reported.

