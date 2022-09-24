The number of new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County continues to decline this week, and the number of Kentucky counties at the highest incidence rate is also on the way down.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County for the week of Sept. 15-21. That is down from last week’s total of 84, and is the lowest weekly total since the week of April 28-May 4, when 17 cases were reported.
These totals do not include results of home testing, which are not reported to the PDHD.
The incidence rate for McCracken County this week is 10.9, which is the lowest for the county since May 9, when it was 3.9.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases for an area per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health releases a color-coded incidence rate map each Monday to demonstrate the spread of COVID-19. Counties at the highest incidence level (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) are shown in red, while those at the second-highest level (10 to 25) are shown in orange. Those at the third-highest level (1 to 10) are shown in yellow, while those at the lowest level (less than 1) are shown in green.
While there are no Kentucky counties shown in green, only 41 of Kentucky’s 120 counties (34.2%) are at the highest level, down from last week’s total of 65 counties in the red. That is the lowest number of counties at the highest incidence rate level since June 24, when 25 counties were at that level.
None of the counties at the red level are in far western Kentucky. Other area counties and their incidence rates are Ballard (10.9), Caldwell (21.3), Calloway (20.5), Carlisle (6.0), Crittenden (11.4), Fulton (2.4), Graves (10.4), Hickman (6.5), Livingston (20.2), Lyon (10.4), Marshall (8.3) and Trigg (15.6).
Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Marshall counties are all at the third-highest level, shown in yellow. The rest of those counties are at the second-highest level, shown in orange.
Health information is provided by the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org. The PDHD covers McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.