McCracken County has officially surpassed the 50% mark for its amount of population vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases surge in Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, the county is at 50.52% for population vaccinated as of Monday. It’s the highest percentage in the Jackson Purchase area. The second is Marshall County at 49.16%.
“We have been seeing increases in our number of vaccinations that we’re doing, and of course, we’re seeing a high increase in the number of testing — the tests that we’re performing on a daily basis,” Kent Koster, public health director at the Purchase District Health Department, told The Sun on Tuesday.
“I talked with Wild Health out at the mall and their numbers have increased too, their vaccinations have increased, and also the testing has really skyrocketed as well.”
Koster said it’s pleased to see the COVID-19 vaccination rates “inching up” in far western Kentucky.
“It’s still fairly slow, and we would certainly like to see more people get out and get vaccinated, and help protect themselves and their loved ones, and people they work with,” Koster added.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard for the entire state listed the following percentages for county population vaccinated (last updated Monday): Ballard, 26.67%; Carlisle, 29.95%; Hickman, 24.91%; Fulton, 31.64%; Graves, 39.76%; Marshall, 49.16%; and Calloway, 43.38%. Livingston and Lyon counties had 42.03% and 52.32%, respectively.
McCracken County reaching 50% was recognized by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday, during his COVID-19 briefing.
“McCracken County, congratulations for continuing to work in getting over this threshold. Keep going,” he said. “You have 50% more of your population, just like everybody else has more, that is out there. Please keep working.”
More than 2.5 million Kentuckians, or 57%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the governor’s office. The governor reported a record number of new cases in one week (Aug. 23-29) at 29,456. He also announced that a record 2,198 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Monday, with 615 intensive care admittances and 384 on ventilators.
The Sun reached out to Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on Tuesday to get their latest hospitalization numbers.
Laura Grumley, marketing/public relations manager, said Baptist Health currently had 34 COVID-19 inpatients and 28 of 34 are unvaccinated. There are 18 COVID-19 positive patients in the intensive care unit with 15 of 18 unvaccinated, and there are eight COVID-19 patients on a ventilator and all eight of them are unvaccinated, as of Tuesday.
Nanette Bentley, PR director for Mercy Health, said there were 48 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, 15 in critical care beds and eight on ventilators.
“We continue to ask the community to please follow social distancing, masking and hand washing guidelines, and also to have the COVID-19 vaccine to help us stop the surge,” Bentley added.
