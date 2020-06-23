McCracken County has 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday.
The total is 145 cases, as of Monday.
In a news release, the Purchase District Health Department announced Monday that it’s received notification of 18 additional confirmed cases, which range in age from 20 to 83. Thirteen of the cases are women.
The release said Ballard, Fulton, Carlisle and Hickman counties have had 15, 12, five and four people test positive for COVID-19, respectively. There have been three deaths in McCracken County and one death in Carlisle County.
McCracken County’s first confirmed cases were announced March 23.
