Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky has passed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, and he repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated amid the surge of omicron cases.
During an afternoon news briefing, the governor noted the state has had 1,014,703 reported COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Beshear said Kentucky has reached an all time high in positivity rate with 30.25%, and Saturday marked the state’s highest day ever for newly reported cases.
“While it does appear that omicron, especially if you’re vaccinated, is less likely to make you seriously ill than delta and it is less likely to cause death than delta, the number of people that it’s impacting, that it is infecting, is pushing our hospitalization to near what we had in delta,” Beshear said.
He gave figures dating back to last week (55,504 in the past five days): Friday, Jan. 14 — 13,492 new cases, 35 deaths; Saturday, Jan. 15 — 14,896 new cases, 39 deaths; Sunday, Jan. 16 — 9,730 new cases, 23 deaths; Monday, Jan. 17 — 6,644 new cases, 18 deaths; and Tuesday — 8,742 new cases, 16 deaths. The state’s total number of deaths is 12,614.
“As of today, (there are) 2,200 Kentuckians in the hospital with COVID, 431 in the ICU fighting COVID, 244 currently on a ventilator,” he said.
McCracken County has exceeded 13,700 total COVID-19 cases and surpassed 200 total deaths, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ COVID-19 report for Tuesday. The county’s incidence rate was 217.5.
In his briefing, Beshear described the state’s hospital capacity as “stretched” and gave an update on vaccination numbers from the weekend. According to the governor’s office, 2,824,262 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky, and 959,754 people have received their booster.
He said the 18 and older demographic’s vaccination percentage is up to 75%.
“I personally think that’s a pretty big deal,” Beshear added.
“Three-quarters of everyone in Kentucky that can make their own health care decisions have decided to get vaccinated. That is an overwhelming majority of people making that decision and that ought to tell everybody else looking at it that, ‘Hey, 75% of people thought this was a good idea, maybe I should think a little bit harder on it.’”
Meanwhile, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, also took part in Tuesday’s news briefing. He said more than 450 Kentucky National Guard members are supporting health care facilities.
“Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in new cases that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb,” Stack said. “If Kentucky follows this pattern, then we may see our own peak within the next one to two weeks, and this, of course, would be a very welcome reprieve.”
He additionally shared information with the public about how to request free at-home COVID-19 tests at covidtests.gov.
“President (Joe) Biden’s plan to make 1 billion at-home tests directly available to the public launches tomorrow,” Stack said, before noting that a beta launch took place Tuesday, meaning people could already place orders.
According to the United States Postal Service, U.S. residential households can order one set of four free at-home tests. There’s a limit of one order per residential address, and each order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Orders will ship free, starting in late January.
