COVID-19 incidence rates falling fast

While most of Kentucky’s counties remain at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence, the numbers continue a downward trend locally and statewide.
From Jan. 11 through Feb. 7, all 120 counties were at the highest level of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, colored red on a color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health — but Carlisle County fell below that level on Tuesday as the only county that was not colored red.
On Wednesday, all of Kentucky’s counties were red again, but on Thursday, four counties, including Carlisle, were at the second-highest incidence rate, 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, colored orange on the color-coded map.
McCracken County’s incidence rate has been falling fast since reaching its pandemic-high of 408.1 on Jan. 25. The rate has fallen each day since to Thursday’s rate of 55.9.
Other Thursday incidence rates for the counties in the Jackson Purchase region are: Ballard, 34.4; Calloway, 56.4; Carlisle, 18.0; Fulton, 28.7; Graves, 54.1; Hickman, 45.7; and Marshall, 62.5.
Other area counties’ rates for Thursday include Caldwell, 74.0; Christian, 64.3; Livingston, 63.7; Lyon, 81.8; and Trigg, 32.2.
Positivity rate is another indicator of the spread of COVID-19. That is the percentage of positive COVID tests.
The positivity rate for McCracken County is 25.36%, meaning that slightly more than 1 out of every 4 COVID tests was positive.
Other Thursday positivity rates around the Jackson Purchase include Ballard, 29.21%; Calloway, 18.71%; Carlisle, 16.07%; Fulton, 22.86%; Graves, 20.58%; Hickman, 15.49%; and Marshall, 24.94%.
Other positivity rates for area counties include Caldwell, 15.41%; Christian, 9.17%; Livingston, 21.18%; Lyon, 13.61%; and Trigg, 22.92%.
Information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and other health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
