COVID-19 incidence rate still declining

At the pace that the COVID-19 incidence rate has been falling, the county could be out of the highest rate of incidence as early as today (Friday).
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. A county with the highest incidence rate — more than 25 per 100,000 people — is colored red on a color-coded map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The next-highest — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored orange, while the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — is colored yellow and the lowest rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — is colored green.
McCracken County’s incidence rate on Thursday was 28.6 after falling from 34.3 on Wednesday, 43.9 on Tuesday and 47.0 on Monday.
McCracken County has been at the red level of incidence since Nov. 29, a string of 59 days through Thursday. However, if it were to decrease by the same amount that it did from Wednesday to Thursday, it would be at the orange level today.
McCracken County’s incidence rate got as high as 408.1 on Jan. 25 and has dropped in every weekday report since.
Other Jackson Purchase counties’ incidence rates on Thursday were: Ballard, 14.5; Calloway, 26.7; Carlisle, 21.0; Fulton, 21.5; Graves, 28.0; Hickman, 13.0; and Marshall, 33.1.
Counties in the western Pennyrile region include Caldwell, 47.1; Crittenden, 19.5; Livingston, 37.3; Lyon, 27.8; and Trigg, 39.0.
Each of the four river counties — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman — are at the second-highest level of incidence, colored orange on the KDPH map. They are among 12 counties at that level on Thursday. The other 108 Kentucky counties are still at the highest level of incidence.
Other bellwether for the spread of COVID-19 is the positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive result.
McCracken County’s positivity rate on Thursday was 15.99%, meaning less than 1 in 6 COVID tests taken returned a positive result.
The positivity rate in other Jackson Purchase counties on Thursday were: Ballard, 10.0%; Calloway, 11.03%; Carlisle, 3.64%; Fulton, 14.81%; Graves, 12.11%; Hickman, 10.53%; and Marshall, 12.69%.
The positivity rate for McCracken County got as high as 38.73% on Jan. 26, its highest point for the Omicron variant surge.
The positivity rate for counties in the western Pennyrile region include Caldwell, 7.93%; Crittenden, 12.64%; Livingston, 13.92%; Lyon, 4.08%; and Trigg, 8.05%.
Information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing as well as other health issues can be found at the website for the Purchase District Health Department, purchasehealth.org.
The PDHD oversees health matters for McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
