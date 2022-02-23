McCracken County’s COVID-19 incidence rate moved out of the highest level of incidence on Monday for the first time since Nov. 24.
According to Monday’s color-coded incidence rate map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, seven of the eight Jackson Purchase counties were not in the highest level of incidence, colored red on the map.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
On the KDPH maps, the highest level of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red, while the next-highest level, 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, is colored orange.
The third-highest incidence rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — is colored yellow, while the lowest rate, less than 1 case per 100,000 people, is colored green.
McCracken County’s incidence rate on Monday was 24.9, just below the red level line, but still on the right side of it for the first time in 12 weeks.
The numbers for Tuesday were even better.
McCracken County’s COVID-19 incidence rate fell even more from 24.9 on Monday to 19.7, and seven of the eight Jackson Purchase counties were no longer at the highest incidence rate.
“You could say we are cautiously optimistic about the path that we’re on,” said Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department. “Everything is moving in the right direction. We want to remain diligent, vigilant and carry on and do some of the same things that we’ve been doing to keep the spread down so it doesn’t pick back up again or another variant gets started.”
Those at the second-highest incidence rate, colored orange, were Ballard (18.1), Calloway (20.1), Graves (16.1) and Marshall (23.9), while Fulton (9.6) and Hickman (6.5) were at the third-highest rate, colored yellow.
Carlisle County (33.0) is the only Purchase county at the highest incidence rate. On Tuesday, 96 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were at the red level.
“When you look at the number of cases that we’ve been seeing, it’s continuing to go down,” Koster said. “We went from a high over the past several weeks of close to 180 cases a day at one time down to a little over 30. We certainly hope and feel like it will continue to decrease.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.