With Thanksgiving now past and Christmas just weeks away, the holiday season is expected to bring the continued spread of COVID-19 along with its seasonal cheer.
Newly released numbers from health departments across the Purchase Area brought the eight-county region’s total case count to 8,343.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen told The Sun on Monday that he would be shocked if the rate of spread didn’t continue to increase.
“We (were) very concerned about Thanksgiving and the ten days after that along with Christmas and New Year’s because of what we saw with June and July and fall break and Halloween,” he said. “It’s been an unpleasant pattern.”
Early in the pandemic, officials had thought that “COVID-19 would wane during the warm weather in that it would just be creeping back on us right now,” the health department director said.
“We sure didn’t expect it to be coming with such a vengeance.”
County-by-county case totals as of 5 p.m. Monday were as follows:
• Ballard — 258
• Calloway — 1,743
• Carlisle — 213
• Fulton — 260
• Graves — 1,794
• Hickman — 219
• Marshall — 1,042
• McCracken — 2,814
To this point, 144 Purchase residents have died from COVID-19-related causes — two in Ballard, 24 in Calloway, one in Carlisle, eight in Fulton, 50 in Graves, six in Hickman, 16 in Marshall and 37 in McCracken.
During his regular briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state is expecting its first shipment of around 38,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses early this month.
“We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.
The majority of these doses, Beshear noted, will be going to Kentucky’s long-term care facilities with around 12,000 going to inoculate the state’s health care workers. This use of the state’s vaccine allotment is aimed at curbing COVID-19-related deaths, 66% of which originate in those long-term care facilities.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” the governor said. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
The state will also be participating in an exercise with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer and McKesson to prepare for this vaccine distribution effort and ready the state for the larger, more complex initiatives in months to come.
“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need.”
