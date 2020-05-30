Normally at this time of year, Metropolis city and community leaders would be busily preparing for the annual Superman Celebration, which at its peak has drawn an estimated 40,000 people to the southern Illinois town.
Unfortunately, the event which draws devoted Superman fans from all across the U.S. and the world — and has an estimated overall economic impact of nearly $4.5 million — had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“It has a tremendous economic impact,” said Mayor Billy McDaniel, of the event which was scheduled for the second weekend in June.
“The extra traffic affects probably every business in the city of Metropolis and in Massac County. But the biggest impact is the tourism part of it, motels, hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants ... it is a big, big deal.”
According to Trish Steckenrider, executive director of the Greater Metropolis Conventions and Visitors Bureau, the four-day celebration has an estimated economic impact of $4,427,212, when all factors are taken into consideration such as hotel revenue, visitor spending and sales tax revenue generated.
McDaniel said the decision to cancel, which involved the chamber and GMCVB, was a difficult one, but one he supported.
“In this COVID-19 situation, there’s an economic part of it. But there is a safety issue also that had to be taken into consideration,” he said.
The impact can be felt in other ways beyond economic, such as the annual fellowship among friends and family, officials say.
“This is actually their Branson, Missouri, or their Kentucky Dam, this is what they save for all year long. This is their getaway, their summer vacation,” McDaniel said.
Karla Ogle, who co-chairs the Superman Celebration committee with Lisa Gower, said attendees often consider the event a family reunion.
“We have some that have been coming for seven, 10, even 20 years,” Ogle said. “We have one family from the New Jersey area that bring their entire family. They have kids who have had kids, so now it’s multi-generational.”
The decision to cancel was made back in March, according to Gower.
“We were at a point where we were going to have to start sending off down payments and promises of money that we were just really uncomfortable doing, to secure tents, celebrities, entertainment, that kind of thing,” she said.
According to co-chairs, this year’s event, which would have been the 42nd, is the first time it has been canceled.
“When the celebration first started, it was truly just a hometown event, just one day, maybe two,” Ogle said.
“Then there was a gap for a few years, and when “Superman The Movie” came out it just started up again. And, from there on out everybody just started eating, sleeping and breathing Superman. We got a lot of notoriety and attention from being Metropolis, the home of Superman.”
The committee plans to begin this week posting photos from previous celebrations leading up to the days the celebration would have been held, June 10-13.
The mayor admitted, while he enjoys all of the community events, “the Superman Celebration was my favorite. I am truly going to miss it.”
• Metropolis also will be losing its annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Hometown Celebration. Sponsors decided to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 3, the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Friday.
The decision was made in the interest of public health while coronavirus restrictions continue, the bureau said.
“At this time, we simply do not know if large gatherings will be allowed on the Fourth of July, so we are erring on the side of caution for the safety of our community,” McDaniel stated.
