Holiday travel looks different this year because of the pandemic. AAA Travel reports that at least 34 million fewer Americans will travel for Christmas in 2020.
McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said the local traffic is likely to remain the same, but traffic on the interstates may fluctuate because of the pandemic.
“What I’m hearing is that the interstate traffic will probably be a little higher than usual because I believe people have a tendency to not fly right now,” said Norman.
“It’s hard to predict because that could be offset by people not traveling because of coronavirus, but I have heard there’s been higher than usual interstate traffic.”
AAA predicts fewer Americans will travel this holiday season because of COVID-19. As many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel between December 23 through January 3, a 29% drop. The report also said road trips are expected to decline, but they are still the preferred method of travel.
Norman said last year there were 12 collisions around the few days surrounding Christmas, 11 of them on local roads and highways, and one on Interstate 24.
The chief deputy said he cannot predict what that number will look like this year, but the fewer the better.
“I would hate to predict what this year will bring but cause every time we’ve tried to plan this year, it’s been thrown out the window so we’ll just take every day as it comes, you know the deputies will be out there doing their job as always.”
The holiday season may be different but Norman said there are still rules and guidelines to follow on the roads.
“Wear your seat belts, be observant and just be careful there’s no reason to try to get anywhere quicker than the speed limit because you’ll still get there and it’s better to get there safe,” said Norman. “Mainly, be aware of other drivers.
The chief deputy reminds everyone that the holidays may look different, but there’s still much to smile about during the holidays.
“The Lord has plans for us as always, and we just have to go on and try to live according to his plans, and we’ll get through it.
