METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Southern Seven Health Department reports 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been added to the county-by-county totals for its region.
Illinois Department of Public Health announced in August it was cleaning state databases and performing quality assurance on its COVID-19 data, which led to updates and changes in numbers.
Southern Seven’s update took place Sept. 23.
“Data on the IDPH website publicly is collected from Illinois’ National Electronic Disease Surveillance System,” said Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven’s contact tracing outreach coordinator. “That data is constantly being entered and may change as COVID-19 cases are investigated. Therefore, numbers may vary from other sites were COVID-19 related data is published. These updates to Southern Seven’s numbers will bring alignment to the number of deaths for the region being reflected on the state’s website.”
For Massac County, the update of five deaths — one male in his 70s, one male in his 80s and three females in their 80s — brought the total, as of Sept. 28, to 44.
For the Southern Seven region, the update brought the total, as of Sept. 28, to 157 with two deaths from the virus taking place the week of Sept. 22-28.
“In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time,” Ryder said. “Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Southern Seven continues to work with businesses and many other facets of the community to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.”
All seven of the health department’s counties remain at the Orange Warning Level and the ICU bed shortage is critical.
“This week’s report shows that 5 out of our 7 counties have test positivity percentages that are declining for the first time in several weeks,” Ryder said. “That means there are more COVID tests coming back negative than positive right now, and that’s a good thing. However, we’re still struggling with the number of new cases we’re seeing in conjunction with the fact that we have less than 1% of ICU beds in the S7 region available. That equates to about two available ICU beds for our population of 60,000+ residents.”
Massac County had 561 potential new cases (based on 79 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 13.5% out of 510 tests. ICU availability was 0.6%.
From Sept. 22-28 in Massac County, Southern Seven reported 49 new cases of COVID — two younger than 10 years old; nine teenagers; four in their 20s; 10 in their 30s; seven in their 40s; eight in their 50s; three in their 60s; three in their 70s; and three in their 80s or above.
As of Tuesday, Massac County has reached 2,022 total cases since the pandemic began. Of that number, 1,910 have recovered.
As of Tuesday, there were 68 active cases. As of Tuesday, 9,378 Massac Countians have received the vaccine since it became available in December 2020. Of that number, 4,535 have been fully vaccinated — meaning 32.21% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.
There have been 9,938 cumulative cases in the Southern Seven region since the pandemic began, with 172 newly confirmed cases reported from Sept. 22-28.
A total of 18,793 variant cases have been reported in the state through Tuesday.
