The Purchase Area COVID-19 case total rose to 1,657, with the addition of on early Sunday afternoon.
The latest update from the Purchase District Health Department Friday added eight cases — five in McCracken (389 total) and one in Ballard (46), Carlisle (51) and Fulton (88) counties. Calloway County has tacked on 18 new cases since Friday to bring their count to 283 and Marshall County’s total has increased by just three, making the total there 160.
A release from Graves County hasn’t been issued since Wednesday, though state data indicates an increase of six cases to 580 for the locale with the highest case total in the area.
Case total data over the past several weeks has indicated a downtrend in the number of newly diagnosed cases in the region — a number that hit a peak of 34 on Aug. 1. That number, as of Sunday, sat at 24.857. These were calculated using a seven-day rolling average based off of totals submitted by the PDHD, the Calloway County Health Department, the Graves County Health Department and the Marshall County Health Department.
A Sunday update from Gov. Andy Beshear detailed the state’s continuing battle against the pandemic.
“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” the governor said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”
The state’s total case count had reached 39,315 — with the 390 new cases reported Sunday — making the Purchase Area’s total a little of 4.2% of the state’s. State and local data confirms that 40 Purchase Area residents have died from COVID-19 at this point, the last of which was part of Friday’s PDHD release from director Kent Koster.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.