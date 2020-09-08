The Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case count reached 2,133 Monday after the addition of a trio of positive tests Marshall County.
County-by-county totals for the eight-county area are as follows:
• McCracken — 511 (as of 5 p.m. Monday)
• Ballard — 58
• Calloway — 436
• Carlisle — 57
• Fulton — 118
• Graves — 664
• Hickman — 73
• Marshall — 216
This information was sourced using releases from the area health departments. The seven-day average of new cases has gone back up to 22.7 for the area after dropping into the mid-teens for a good deal of the last week, as the region has gained over 100 new cases in the first week of September.
State and local data shows that there have so far been 48 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Purchase Area since March. The majority of those have come in Graves County, which has recorded 29 local fatalities from the pandemic. Elsewhere in the Purchase, Calloway County’s death count is seven, McCracken’s six, Fulton and Marshall have had two, Ballard and Carlisle have one and Hickman none.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave a state update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, as Kentucky added 291 cases across the state for a total of at least 53,064. The Purchase Area accounts for roughly 4% of the state’s case total. No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving Kentucky’s total at 996.
The lack of new deaths, while cause for celebration for Beshear, comes on the heels of big increases in case totals.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” the governor said. “Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.
“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks.”
On the occasion of Labor Day, Beshear thanked Kentucky’s essential workers who have continued “sacrificing for the common good” in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“On Labor Day, we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to make this state and country great — their work has made all our enterprises succeed and organized labor’s fight for fair working conditions has elevated workers everywhere,” the governor said. “This year more than ever, I’m thinking about all the nurses, doctors and other hospital support staffers and other frontline workers who have helped us during this pandemic.
“We also need to remember the thousands of teachers, administrators and others working to educate our children in these trying times.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 across the region and state, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
