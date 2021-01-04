COVID-19 could stifle gyms' New Year boom

The new year is typically a time when gyms get a boost in memberships, as people make resolutions to get in shape, but COVID-19 restrictions could play a role in memberships this year.
Steven Gagnon never stopped coming to the gym throughout the pandemic. He believes working out is good for the mind and body and wanted to keep that routine.
“I still try to go on with my life as best as I can obviously taking the precautions that they would ask of us,” Gagnon said. “Washing our hands regularly. Wearing a mask in certain locations just to prevent the spread of it. But at the same time I believe with God behind us we can get through anything.”
Kentucky gyms have a 50% capacity and masks are required. Staff and members are expected to regularly clean equipment and other surfaces.
Paducah Athletic Club Owner Ryne Hagan believes that’s why there’s still an increase in membership this new year.
“People are comfortable with the precautions and where we’re at,” Hagan said. “The vaccine is getting distributed. And I also think that people have been in home and they’re ready to exercise and release those endorphins in the brain.”
Hagan said they get between 250 to 500 new members every year. He wants people to come back to workout, but still be wise and cautious of their safety.
Hagan said the first major boost in membership is after Martin Luther King day. Group fitness classes will also resume today.
