COVID-19 case counts climbing faster than ever

COVID-19 case counts are continuing to accelerate across the country, according to state data and local releases from health departments.
If the month ended Friday, August 2021 would be the fourth-worst month of the pandemic since its start in March 2020 with just over 2,900 new cases so far across the eight-county Purchase Area.
The seven-day rolling average of newly diagnosed cases is higher than it has ever been at any point during the pandemic, cresting at 202.6 cases a day Friday to eclipse the previous high of 200.7 set in January.
Between those two highs, the rate had drastically decreased. It stayed under 30 cases a day from late March through late July, when this latest spike began.
In total, there have been 23,056 cases of COVID-19 positively diagnosed in the Purchase Area. County-by-county case totals at this point are:
• McCracken — 7,968
• Ballard — 785
• Calloway — 4,129
• Carlisle — 669
• Fulton — 525
• Graves — 4,748
• Hickman — 542
• Marshall — 3,690
So far 402 Purchase residents have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic: 11 from Ballard; 54 from Calloway; five from Carlisle; 16 from Fulton; 109 from Graves; 14 from Hickman; 65 from Marshall; and 128 from McCracken.
Vaccinations, in conjunction with other preventative practices like social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, were widely credited for the dip in rate before this most recent resurgence.
Regional vaccination rates have gone up since late July. To date, 83,053 Purchase residents (or about 42.5% of its population) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
McCracken County (48.8%) is leading the pack among the eight counties when it comes to vaccination rate, though Marshall County is just behind with 47.5% of its population having received at least one dose. Calloway County rounds out the top three at 42%. Graves County is sitting at 37.9%, Fulton at 30.5% and Carlisle at 28.4% of their populations respectively. Ballard County (25%) and Hickman County (24.2%) have the fourth- and second-worst rates in Kentucky.
