The Purchase Area added 38 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total case count to 3,362.
Over the past week the seven-day rolling average of new cases hit a new high four times, reaching a peak on Tuesday at 44.4 cases per day. Thursday’s was 41.6.
Case counts for each county in the area were:
• McCracken — 854.
• Ballard — 88.
• Calloway — 813.
• Carlisle — 88.
• Fulton — 199.
• Graves — 822.
• Hickman — 99.
• Marshall — 399.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,751,264 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.94%.
For up to date information on COVID-19 in the state, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov. For local COVID-19 testing information and availabilities, visit www. purchasehealth.org.
Kentucky’s new caseload Thursday was up to 1,260, a number that distressed Gov. Andy Beshear during his afternoon briefing.
“We just can’t ignore it. We can’t pretend like it’s not here,” Beshear said. “We can’t allow the fact that we are inconvenienced make us pretend that the virus isn’t with us and isn’t deadly.”
In western Kentucky, the Purchase Area has lost 69 lives related to COVID-19 — 12 in McCracken, 34 in Graves, 11 in Calloway, five in Fulton, four in Marshall and one each in Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman counties.
Beshear reported 20 new deaths across the commonwealth Thursday, raising the total to 1,296 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Today is a really hard day. The individuals lost today and their families need our help, need our green lights, and need our bells at 10 a.m. every morning,” the governor said. “I can’t tell you how painful it is to read 20 entries. We are going to have a lot more days like this if we don’t do better about wearing masks, about social distancing and about following the rules.”
