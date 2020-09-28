The addition of six Marshall County COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon brought the eight-county Purchase Area total to 2,628.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the county-by-county totals for the area were as follows:
• McCracken — 670
• Ballard — 73
• Calloway — 570
• Carlisle — 74
• Fulton — 141
• Graves — 721
• Hickman — 81
• Marshall — 298
Compiling state data shows that, since March, there have been 56 deaths from COVID-19 cases in the region: 29 in Graves, 10 in McCracken, nine in Calloway, four in Marshall, three in Fulton, one each in Ballard and Carlisle and none in Hickman.
The area’s seven-day rolling average of new cases — 24.3 — is still holding steady in the mid-20s, where it has hovered for most of September and August. McCracken, on its own, is averaging 6 new cases per day.
An afternoon press briefing from Gov. Andy Beshear announced 456 new cases across the state Sunday, totaling at least 66,491. Of the newly reported cases, 60 were from children ages 18 and younger and 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.
When compared with the state’s total number of cases, the Purchase Area’s total represents roughly 3.9% of the Commonwealth’s cases.
“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”
Beshear announced three more deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death total to 1,157.
“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 from across the Commonwealth, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
