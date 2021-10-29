COVID-19 case count among county's schoolkids remains low

For the second week in a row, the number new COVID-19 cases among school-age children in McCracken County is very low, at levels not seen since mid-July.
For the week of Oct. 22 through Wednesday, the number of new cases among those age 4 to 18 is 13, just one more than last week’s total. While last week’s total included eight boys and four girls, this week’s total includes eight girls and five boys.
This information was provided in reports issued each weekday by the Purchase District health Department.
Among this week’s 13 cases, five were age 6 to 8, while four were age 14 to 18, three were age 11 to 13 and one was age 9 or 10. Those age 4 or 5 did not have any new cases this week, which also happened during the last week of September and the first week of July.
One case was reported for the weekend of Oct. 22-24, while seven cases were reported for Monday. Two cases were reported for Tuesday and three cases were reported for Wednesday.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported among school-age children in McCracken County was 107 for the week of Sept. 3-9. Since then, the numbers have been decreasing.
There were 84 new cases reported for the week of Sept. 10-16, 40 cases for the week of Sept. 17-23, 29 cases for the week of Sept. 24-29, 43 cases for the week of Oct. 1-7, 35 cases for the week of Oct. 8-14, 12 cases for the week of Oct. 15-21 and 13 cases for the week of Oct. 22-28.
According to the McCracken County School District website, there were nine positive cases among its students from Monday through Thursday with no new positive cases among staff in that time. There were two students quarantined in that time period.
According to the Paducah Independent School District website, there have been only two students test positive through Thursday as well as one teacher, staff member or administrator. There has only been one student quarantined through Thursday.
