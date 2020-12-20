As COVID-19 numbers climb nationwide — with vaccines coming — the medical community is keeping an eye on the long-term effects of COVID-19, such as its impact on the cardiovascular system.
According to mayoclinic.org, COVID-19 is “primarily” seen as a disease that affects lungs and breathing, with shortness of breath as a top symptom and concern. But, the disease can damage other organ systems too, and then increase risk of long-term health issues.
It has been linked to heart muscle damage, in particular, and even in patients who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms.
“This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future,” the Mayo Clinic’s staff wrote.
It’s a significant concern for medical providers, including Paducah interventional cardiologist Dr. Stephen Frossard, DO, who practices with Baptist Health Medical Group, Cardiology. The Marion, Indiana, native joined the hospital in November.
He attended medical school in Pennsylvania and did his residency training in Mississippi. He then had different fellowship training in Mississippi and Illinois. Frossard said he wanted to come to the western Kentucky area and help a patient population who would benefit from cardiovascular services.
In his opinion, Frossard thinks the heart is the most important organ system.
“If you don’t have the cardiovascular system — the heart working — nothing else works,” he said. “It’s the most complicated, most complex. It’s pretty amazing. I always liked a challenge and I just kept going, chose the most complicated thing I could, I guess.”
He described COVID-19 and its effect on that cardiovascular system as “definitely real” and “definitely serious.” He also acknowledged that it’s new, but there’s always studies going on in the world of cardiology.
“What they’re finding out is people who already have cardiovascular disease — coronary disease — they come into the hospital with COVID and they’re actually probably about three times more likely to have serious complications from it, even death,” Frossard said.
“There’s lot of hypothesis, I guess, why that is, but mainly it’s because the virus (is) an inflammatory virus, which means, it just inflames everything.”
Frossard explained that the virus goes after the lungs and patients may become short of breath, but it can also affect blood vessels and the endothelium, or inner lining of blood vessels.
“That’s kind of why you’re seeing all these problems,” he said. “These people are getting hypercoagulant, having blood clots. You’ve seen strokes. You’re seeing the heart attacks are going up. It’s causing cardiomyopathies — inflammation of the heart, myocarditis, all this kind of stuff is going on — and it’s all because the virus is just inflaming everything and it’s causing all of these problems.”
He also cast an eye on the future for patients, even potentially years down the road. Some patients, who don’t get that sick from COVID-19, could still experience cardiomyopathies, such as thickening of the left ventricular wall.
“The studies, they’re just showing that there is a correlation, but they don’t know why,” he said. “They think it’s all because of that ‘ACE2’ receptor and the inflammation, but it’s still way too early to prove that. That’s kind of where they’re leaning right now, as what’s going on with that.”
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reports the organization is “actively working to learn more” about the short-term and long-term effects associated with it and there are many ways it can affect health.
CDC.gov states the most commonly reported long-term symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain, while other reported long-term symptoms include difficulty thinking and concentrating, depression, muscle pain, headache, intermittent fever and a fast-beating heart.
More “serious, long-term” complications appear less common, but have been reported. They may affect different organ systems, including inflammation of heart muscle, lung function abnormalities, acute kidney injury, rash and hair loss, smell and taste problems, sleep issues, memory problems and depression.
“The long-term significance of these effects is not yet known,” states the CDC’s website. “CDC will continue active investigation and provide updates as new data emerge, which can inform COVID-19 clinical care as well as the public health response to COVID-19.”
Frossard also noted that it’s still early to change guidelines.
“If there’s a reason why we need to check somebody, check their heart out, we would go ahead and do it, if they had COVID, or if they not had COVID,” he said.
“Just having COVID itself is not reason enough to really change the guidelines yet. I mean, in a year from now, that could easily change. Anybody who’s had COVID, we might (be) getting an echocardiogram in six months. Who knows? That’s definitely possible though.”
Ultimately, Frossard said he advises those with heart disease and anyone that’s had a previous heart attack, to take it “very seriously,” and to wear face masks.
“When we get this vaccine out finally, get the vaccine,” he said.
“The social distancing — it sounds ridiculous, but got to do it and just be very cautious because just the fact that you already have cardiovascular disease, and the way this virus is attacking, you have a really high risk for higher morbidity and mortality complications and even death.”
