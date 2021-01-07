The McCracken County Courthouse and Paducah’s City Hall will remain closed to in-person business, both the city and county announced Wednesday.
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he had hoped to reopen on Jan. 11 but a spike in COVID-19 cases, including inside the courthouse, has prevented this.
“We will continue to make every effort to accommodate those in need of county services by internet, phone, mail, drop box and outside visits,” the county release said. “Please call to see if your need can be met and make an appointment. County government offices are essential to county operations, and we must continue to weigh the risks against the needs for in-person service.”
County employees will continue to work on A/B schedules until further notice.
Clymer and his staff will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as needed.
City Hall, 300 S. Fifth St., and other city buildings will continue to be closed to the public until further notice, the city announced. Facilities include City Hall, the lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices. The city is monitoring the status of COVID-19 and coordinating with McCracken County.
City Manager Jim Arndt said, “We had hoped to reopen City Hall and other facilities to in-person business next Monday; however, the active cases and new daily cases in McCracken County and across the state are not declining. Until we can reopen, please reach out to us through phone calls, email, and other methods. I look forward to being able to announce reopening plans; however, until then, please continue to wash hands, watch our distance, and wear masks to protect each other.”
A variety of information and contact emails can be found on the city’s website, www.paducahky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.