Courthouse annex sold to Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Following several weeks of negotiations, the sale of the Massac County Courthouse Annex was finalized Wednesday with the flick of a pen.
The signing, held at the offices of GIA Title & Abstract, was carried out by Bonnie Vaughn, Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living’s (SICIL) executive director, board of directors president R.J. Robertson and board secretary/treasurer Karen Reeder. Massac County Chairman Jeff Brugger signed on behalf of the county on Tuesday.
For the county, the sale was approved by Commissioners Brugger and Jerel Childers during a special-called meeting on May 21. Commissioner Jayson Farmer was absent. The board previously gave Brugger approval to sign the sale documents on behalf of the county.
SICIL is a community-based, nonprofit and non-residential facility offering a variety of services to persons with disabilities (consumers) and their families in order to help consumers remain independent in their own homes and participate in their communities. SICIL covers seven counties — Jackson, Perry, Franklin, Williamson Saline, Hardin and Gallatin — through its Carbondale office and Harrisburg satellite. SICIL has offered a vocational program in Massac County since 1998.
Vaughn said the purchase of the annex will allow SICIL to open an office in Metropolis serving Pope, Union, Massac, Alexander, Johnson and Pulaski counties.
“I’m excited that Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living decided to make Metropolis its headquarters for the lower seven counties,” Farmer said. “SICIL offers a lot of programs that will be beneficial to local residents.”
Vaughn said the Metropolis office will offer the same programs as the Carbondale office. She noted the county’s vocational program is being transitioned into a Fast Track Program for youth, teaching them advocacy and vocational skills to help them transition into vocational or post-secondary education.
Discussions concerning the sale began in February when SICIL representatives broached the subject during the Feb. 23 commission meeting.
“This a warm community,” Vaughn said of the board’s decision to locate in Metropolis. “I have a board member from Johnson County who was very pro-active in making this happen. It was a community we felt we could branch out of for the six counties we’re going to serve. We’re very excited to have it happen.”
Through the May 21 vote, the commission approved the sale of Lots 1-6, formerly known as the Banterra Bank building, at 101 W. Eighth St., for $415,000.
“I think SICIL will really be an asset for the community and provide a well-needed service,” said Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer. “That’s one of the reasons the sale price is what it is. They are a nonprofit that will benefit families. It’s good to sell it to someone who will make good use of it and be a good partner in the community.”
Banterra Bank donated Lots 1-6 on West Eighth Street to the county in November 2014 with the agreement the county could sell the property after three years and keep the money. From spring 2016 to August 2020, the building housed the county’s court system as the courthouse was under renovations.
“The county has been blessed to have the annex building during the time we were remodeling the courthouse so we could relocate offices to that location,” said Farmer on Tuesday. “The county commission greatly appreciates the donation of the building back in 2014 from Banterra Bank, through the executive leadership of Everett Knight and Jeff May and the local leadership of Steve Yandell and Shain Lloyd.”
Also during the May 21 special-called meeting, the commission approved a right of first refusal agreement for Lot 7, Block 65 of the Second Addition of the city of Metropolis.
In December 2019, Banterra gave the county Lots 7-9.
“We have to keep each of those parcels for three years per our agreement with Banterra Bank,” Stratemeyer said.
Lot 7 consists of a public parking area. If the county decides to sell it, SICIL “will have right of first refusal to buy it if they want it,” Stratemeyer noted.
The county borrowed $2,545,000 for the courthouse renovation. The yearly payment is made on Dec. 1, with the first being made in 2018 and the final payment due in 2034.
“I believe the proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down the courthouse remodeling bond. That decision will be made in upcoming meeting,” Farmer said.
SICIL will hold a grand opening when building renovations are completed.
