BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court will be replacing a courthouse tree that dropped a limb on a resident’s car a few months back. The tree was long-thought to be a coffee tree planted in honor of Joe Creason but it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, said District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb.
It was discovered that the tree was actually a “golden rain” the whole time, which is very similar to a coffee tree. Lamb requested that a tulip poplar, which is the official state tree, be planted to replace the golden rain.
With the court’s unanimous approval, Benton Electric and Marshall County will team up to take down the old tree, as it is seemingly dying.
In other news, Economic Director Josh Tubbs provided the court with information on the Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Economic Development Program, which had recently begun accepting applications for grants through the Purchase Area Development District. The court’s asking price is $407,000 which would be used to fund a dense grade road extension and a box culvert at the Southwest One Industrial Park.
Tubbs said the road would extend from the backside of the site to the cul-de-sac, and would provide a redundant access point for various projects and companies. It would also alleviate traffic in front of South Marshall Middle School.
The court unanimously approved submitting the application, with amended language, to meet the May 28 deadline.
