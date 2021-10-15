Graves County Fiscal Court this week accepted a county road maintenance list which will be updated annually on July 1.
The list is 21 pages of more than 650 road miles in Graves County maintained by the county’s road department.
The goal is to have a list that can easily be checked to see what roads are within the county’s system and have a set date each year to re-examine the listing. Roads can be added or removed at any time during the year.
One road that was voted to be added to the county’s maintenance was Tobe Robb Road near the Carlisle County line. Commissioner Todd Hayden had asked to add the road that extends into Carlisle County but has 2/10ths of a mile into Graves County with a residential area.
Two other road items were shared with the court. One was an update of Kaler Mill Road and that the conservation district had received a bid from two Marshall County residents to get water moving again before the weather turns cold, Commissioner Tyler Goodman reported. The bid, he said, was for between $3,300 and $3,500.
No action was taken and would likely be addressed through a budget amendment.
Hayden also discussed the need to widen Dads Road for grain truck traffic, but said a West Kentucky RECC pole would need to be relocated to widen the road. Hayden asked Judge-Executive Jesse Perry to ask for a meeting with RECC officials to discuss the need.
Commissioners also agreed to award a bid of $56,185 for secure software for the county government office at the Graves County Courthouse. The bid went to Fiscalsoft Corporation in Lexington, which specialized in computer software for county government offices.
County Treasurer Codie Courtney said the upgrade would allow her and other workers in the judge-executive’s office to be working on the software at the same time as opposed to using different software.
“To me, it’s something we have needed for a long while,” she said. “It’s time for us to change.”
Perry reiterated the need to update their systems, especially following last year’s pandemic.
“You really don’t know how much you need a lot of the technology until something happens like COVID-19 and we have to figure out how to make things work,” he said. “We’re going through a lot of those processes to make changes that will be beneficial to the citizens of Graves County, that will be beneficial to the employees of the courthouse, and keep our systems safe.”
