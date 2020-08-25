The McCracken County Fiscal Court decided to maintain its joint arrangement with the city to continue utilizing the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority during Monday’s meeting.
An order from the previous fiscal court meeting calling for the creation of a McCracken County Industrial Development Authority was rescinded so that the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority remains the designated IDA to receive funds from the Tennessee Valley Authority under the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program. These funds, Commissioner Eddie Jones said, amount to roughly $150,000 a year and are earmarked for economic development.
“We’ll put this effort to create a county IDA on ice until we can get the other one worked out,” Jones said.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Jones both believe that staying this course and working with the city so that everyone benefits from the arrangement is the best way to move forward.
“We believe that we can both go forward with the joint IDA and get a feel for what everyone’s thinking was,” Clymer said.
Jones added that an initial discussion has already taken place and “yielded what I consider very positive discussion about some changes that we could do and how we divide the labor and the money between GPED (Greater Paducah Economic Development) and the IDA,” he said. “I think it would generate a very fruitful and positive result for our mission to market and how we would manage the joint city IDA.”
Tinkerings with the current arrangement could include, Jones said, some bylaw changes and an altering of the business model. For example, the IDA would be the owning body in economic development projects instead of GPED, because of its nonprofit status.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman approved of the concept, noting that he thinks it’s “going to be very positive for economic development,” but he wants to be sure that elected officials maintain control of the IDA.
The current six-member board is made up of three appointees from the city which come from the mayor and another three from the county, which are approved by the judge-executive.
In other court happenings:
• The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department declared 16 vehicles surplus. These will be sold at a future auction. Details on makes, models and mileage can be found in the court’s agenda from Monday evening.
• Four more tax districts announced property rates, all of which maintained the levels they were at in the previous fiscal year: the McCracken County Health Department’s rate is 2.4 cents per $100 for both property and vehicle taxes; the Concord Fire Department’s rate is 7.5 cents per $100; the Reidland-Farley Fire District’s rate is 7.1 cents per $100; and the West McCracken Fire Department is 6.9 cents per $100.
• A number of board appointments were made, including Josh Holmes, Ajay Patel and Sam Niehoff to the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission and Steve Atherton, Lynda Peters-Jones and Kyle Henderson to the Board for Carson Park.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will be Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.