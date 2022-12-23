The local attorney and his wife accused of taking advantage of disabled clients pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges Thursday morning.
Kenneth Anderson and Gina Anderson appeared for arraignment in McCracken County Circuit Court, where defense attorney David Bundrick entered a not guilty plea on their behalf.
Each face 25 counts of exploiting an adult for more than $300, five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property of $10,000 or more, and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property between $1,000 and $10,000.
The two were indicted directly earlier this month, and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. David Startsman, deputy director of the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, and Emily Campbell, assistant attorney general, represented the Attorney General’s Office in court Thursday morning. Startsman referred questions to the office’s communications director.
The charges stretch as far back as 2006. Kenneth Anderson is also charged with knowing abuse or neglect of a disabled person in Ballard County.
Anderson, in online search results and in the voicemail message at his office referred to himself as “public guardian,” but state officials have indicated he didn’t officially hold such a position.
Susan Dunlap, executive director for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Public Affairs, characterized Anderson as a “private guardian.”
Often the CHFS Department for Aging and Independent Living is appointed, though the decision of whom to appoint public guardian is determined by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
In general, any person deemed to be fit can act as a guardian or conservator, and public guardians are appointed when no other person is willing to take the responsibility of handling the individual’s affairs.
Anderson declined to comment Wednesday, referring questions to Bundrick, who also declined to make a statement on Wednesday.
The Andersons’ next hearing date is pending. Judge Tim Kaltenbach, who is retiring at the end of the month, recommended the attorneys contact Judge-elect Joe Roark. Kaltenbach, who said he has not spoken with Roark about the Andersons’ case, said there is a possibility Roark may decide to recuse himself from this case.
Paducah Sun reporter Hannah Saad contributed to this article.
