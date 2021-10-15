County's student COVID numbers continue to decline

After a torrid month of August, the number of new COVID-19 cases among school-age children in McCracken is on the decline.
According to information provided by the Purchase District Health Department and compiled by The Paducah Sun, each week from Aug. 6 through Sept. 9 had at least 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported among McCracken County’s school-age children.
Since then, the weekly numbers have been falling off. The weekly numbers for Sept. 17 through Wednesday have not been above 43 new cases.
For the week of Oct. 1-7, there were 43 new cases ain that age group — 6.1 cases per day — and thus far for the week beginning Oct. 8, there have been 27 new cases, or 4.5 cases per day, the lowest per-day average for a week since the week of July 16-22 average of 1.7 cases per day.
For the weekend of Oct. 8-10, there were five reported new cases of COVID-19 among school-age children in McCracken County. On Monday, there were also five new cases, on Tuesday, there were seven new cases and on Wednesday, there were 10.
Twelve of the 27 cases reported this week were high school age (14 to 18), while eight were middle school age (11 to 13). Those 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
Thus far in October, there have been 70 new cases of COVID-19 for that age group through Wednesday, or 5.4 cases per day.
The average for September was 10.6 cases per day, and there were 19.5 cases per day for that age group in August. There were 2.2 cases per day in July.
For the week of Aug. 6-12, there were 114 new cases among those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County. In the next week, there were 177 new cases and 265 cases in the week of Aug. 20-26. For the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, there were 144 new cases among school-age children.
For the week of Sept. 3-9, there were 107 new cases and 84 cases for the week fo Sept. 10-16. The next week saw that number cut in half, with 40 new cases in the week of Sept. 17-23.
There were 29 cases for Sept. 24-29 (the report for Sept. 30 was not available), the fewest since the week of July 16-22, when there were 12 cases.
