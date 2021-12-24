County's student-age population sees fewer cases of COVID-19

The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County among student-age children (age 4 to 18) is on the decline this week.
For the week of Dec. 17-22, McCracken County students had 25 new cases of COVID-19, according to regular reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department. That is an average of 4.2 cases per day.
Last week, McCracken County students had 49 cases, or 7.0 cases per day. The week before that, Dec. 3-9, there were 48 new cases among McCracken County’s students, or 6.9 cases per day.
For the month of December thus far, those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County have had 139 cases, or 6.3 cases per day.
Of the 25 cases reported this week, eight were from high school-age children (14 to 18), while seven were from early elementary school-age (6 to 8). For the month thus far, early elementary school-age children have had 41 new cases reported, while high school-age children have had 38. The remaining cases were split almost evenly, with preschool and kindergarten-age students (age 4 and 5) reporting 21 cases, middle school-age children (age 11 to 13) reporting 20 and late elementary school-age children (age 9 and 10) reporting 19.
Six-year-old children have reported more cases than any other age in McCracken County this month, with. Five-year-olds have reported 14 new cases thus far, while 7-year-olds have reported 12, 13- and 14-year-olds have each reported 11 new cases and 10-year-olds have reported 10.
According to Wednesday’s incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McCracken County remains at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence.
According to the color-coded state map, counties in the highest rate of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — are colored red, while those at the next-highest level — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — are colored yellow, and those at the lowest level — less than one case per 100,000 people — are colored green.
On Wednesday, McCracken County had an incidence rate of 49.6. The county has been at the red level since Nov. 29.
