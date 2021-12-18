County's incidence rate remains increased over Nov.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County remains increased over the lower numbers seen in late October and November, indicating no let-up in the current surge of the disease.
For the week of Dec. 9-16, the Purchase District Health Department reported 304 cases, averaging 38 cases per day. The week of Dec. 3-8 had 287 cases, or 47.8 cases per day, and the week of Nov. 24-Dec. 2 showed 286 cases, or an average of 31.8 cases per day.
That Thanksgiving week was the start of the current surge of new cases in the county. The five-day period before that — Nov. 19-23 — showed 78 cases or an average of 15.6 cases per day, while the full week before that, Nov. 12-18, showed 165 cases or 23.6 cases per day.
Over the last week, the PDHD reported 90 cases on Monday (this includes cases from the weekend), 35 new cases on Tuesday, 57 cases on Wednesday, 62 new cases on Thursday and 60 new cases on Friday.
Since Nov. 29, McCracken County has had the highest level of COVID incidence, based on information taken from color-coded maps issued each weekday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
On those maps, counties at the highest level of incidence — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — are colored red, while those at the second highest rate — 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people — are colored orange. Those at the third-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — are colored yellow, while those at the lowest rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — are colored green.
On Monday, McCracken County’s incidence rate was 40.8, while it was 43.0 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the county’s incidence rate was 41.7, while it was 39.1 on Thursday and 41.9 on Friday.
Friday’s map showed 99 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level, 18 at the orange level, one at the yellow level and one (Hickman) at the green level.
