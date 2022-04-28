As the start of the fiscal year draws nearer, McCracken County Fiscal Court members met on Wednesday to continue budget discussions.
Commissioners and the judge-executive reviewed monetary requests from outside agencies, special projects and possible upcoming bonds for fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said the fiscal court could anticipate issuing bonds for the Barkley Regional Airport project, E911 improvements and for repairing the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center roof. Depending on progress made on the planned outdoor sports complex project, a bond could be needed for either fiscal year 2023 or fiscal year 2024.
The budget will also set aside funds for special projects in the county. Some of the funds discussed include up to $205,000 to Sprocket, a nonprofit promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the area, to support the organization bringing in new businesses to Paducah and helping existing businesses become more tech savvy. About $185,000 is being set aside for grant matching and equipment purchases for the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport.
Funding for outside agencies dominated much of Wednesday’s discussion. Some of the local groups that will be allocated funds from the county in the upcoming fiscal year include WKCTC’s Community Scholarship Program, McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Lone Oak Baseball, Lone Oak Tennis, Brooks Stadium, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of West Kentucky, and Paducah Civic Air Patrol.
Other area groups also asked the fiscal court to consider allocating some money from the county’s general fund to help the organizations serve McCracken County residents. However, there were some groups where fiscal court members wanted to hear more justification for the requested amounts, and more from the groups about what they planned to do with the money if they are granted county funds. Other groups serve residents outside of McCracken County, and the fiscal court wanted to see if those groups had asked for funding from other counties.
Some of the groups the McCracken County Fiscal Court is seeking more information from include Paducah Area Transit System, Merryman House and Reidland-Farley Youth Baseball.
While the American Quilter’s Society requested $25,000 in assistance from the county, commissioners were concerned about whether the funds from the county’s general fund, which comes from taxpayer money, were appropriate to give to AQS. Most of the other groups that had requested county funding were nonprofits or smaller organizations, unlike AQS.
McCracken County Fiscal Court is planning to have another budget workshop on May 9. The goal for the fiscal court is to introduce an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2023 budget by the fiscal court’s regular meeting on May 23.
