The number of COVID-19 cases that McCracken County had in the month of June was the lowest since June 2020, according to figures obtained from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
A recent news release indicated McCracken County had 120 cases in June 2021, the lowest number since 70 cases were reported in June 2020.
The county’s highest monthly numbers came in the surge at the end of 2020, when 1,565 cases were reported in November and 1,480 were reported in December.
That was when COVID-19 vaccines were made public, and the numbers after that showed the effects, health officials said. McCracken County had 924 cases in January, 547 in February, 393 in March, 326 in April and 349 in May.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, McCracken County has reported 6,956 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
